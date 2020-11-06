Mr. Shanley was a notorious figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal that exploded in Boston in 2002, after the Boston Globe revealed that dozens of priests had molested and raped children for decades while church supervisors covered it up and shuffled abusive priests from parish to parish.
Internal church records that were made public during the scandal contained documents indicating that Mr. Shanley had attended a forum with others who later went on to form the North American Man/Boy Love Association, a pedophile advocacy organization.
Mr. Shanley had been a popular priest who counseled gay and troubled youths in the 1960s and 1970s. The Vatican defrocked him in 2004 after dozens of men came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused by him.
In 2005, he was convicted of raping a boy at a Newton church in the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Mr. Shanley’s release in July 2017 triggered a firestorm of protests from some of his alleged victims, who said he sexually abused them as children.
The Boston Archdiocese, the fourth-largest in the United States with more than 1.8 million Catholics, has called Mr. Shanley’s crimes against children “reprehensible.”
Paul Richard Shanley was born in Boston on Jan. 25, 1931. He was young when his father, who owned a pool hall and bowling alley, died, according to a Vanity Fair profile. He was mentored by a neighborhood priest and trained at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Mass.
Read more Washington Post obituaries