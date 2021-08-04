“Psychologists and psychiatrists can do wonderful things. But these days you would think that there is no such thing as normal,” she wrote in the Times in 2003. “If you are still grieving a loved one’s death two months later, you fit the category of ‘major depressive disorder.’ Insurance companies want you quickly fixed, drug companies have a pill for every occasion, and friends and family are too overworked to provide the irreplaceable support for grief that is present in other countries. We are damaging the nature of friendship, teaching people that they need experts to treat them for everything.”