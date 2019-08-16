Paule Marshall, who channeled the often marginalized experiences of women, African Americans and Caribbean migrants into passionate and lyrical fiction, notably in her debut novel “Brown Girl, Brownstones,” died Aug. 12 at a care center in Richmond. She was 90.

Her son, Evan K. Marshall, said she had dementia that worsened in the past four months. Ms. Marshall’s death comes one week after that of Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist of “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon.”

“This is a grieving season for Black literature,” Imani Perry, a Princeton professor of African American studies, said Thursday on Twitter, amid early reports of Ms. Marshall’s death.

The daughter of Barbadian immigrants, Ms. Marshall wrote about race, gender and cultural identity, focusing on the African diaspora in the Caribbean and United States. Her protagonists were almost always women, black women, who possessed a power and self-assurance that was rarely seen in American literature of the 1950s, when she began writing.

“Paule Marshall does not let the black women in her fiction lose,” author Darryl Pinckney wrote in a 1983 essay for the New York Review of Books. “While they lose friends, lovers, husbands, homes, or jobs, they always find themselves.”

Ms. Marshall was perhaps best known for her 1959 novel “Brown Girl, Brownstones,” a watershed coming-of-age story that many critics consider “the beginning of contemporary African American women’s writings,” according to “The Norton Anthology of African American Literature.”



Ms. Marshall in 1962. (AP)

The novel was centered on Selina Boyce, a bookish 10-year-old raised in a Trinidadian section of Brooklyn. Her eyes, Ms. Marshall wrote in the opening pages, “were not the eyes of a child. Something too old lurked in their centers. They were weighted, it seemed, with scenes of a long life. She might have been old once and now, miraculously, young again — but with the memory of that other life intact.”

Ms. Marshall also taught English and creative writing at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and at New York University. Her other books included “Soul Clap Hands and Sing” (1961), a collection of four novellas; “The Chosen Place, the Timeless People” (1969), about the tension between a Caribbean island’s traditional way of life and a group of modernizing developers; and “Praisesong for the Widow” (1983), about an older woman’s spiritual rebirth on Carriacou, an island in the Grenadines.

Washington Post book critic Jonathan Yardley called “Praisesong” “a work of quiet passion — a book all the more powerful precisely because it is so quiet. It is also a work of exceptional wisdom, maturity and generosity, one in which the palpable humanity of its characters transcends any considerations of race or sex.”

Ms. Marshall was sometimes cited as a link between early 20th-century black writers like Richard Wright and more modern novelists such as Morrison, Ntozake Shange and Alice Walker, who wrote that Ms. Marshall was “unequaled in intelligence, vision, craft by anyone of her generation.”

In a statement, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage said that Ms. Marshall, her godmother, “was instrumental in giving a vibrant and authentic voice to a generation of young women of Afro-Caribbean descent, who felt invisible and marginalized upon arriving in America.”



“Praisesong for the Widow” was published in 1983. (Penguin Random House)

“Traditionally in most fiction men are the wheelers and dealers,” Ms. Marshall wrote in Essence magazine in 1979. “They are the ones in whom power is invested. I wanted to turn that around. I wanted women to be the centers of power. My feminism takes its expression through my work. Women are central for me. They can as easily embody the power principles as a man.”

Ms. Marshall was born Valenza Pauline Burke in Brooklyn on April 9, 1929. Her father worked low-paying jobs and her mother was a housekeeper who steered her toward a secretarial career.

Instead, she focused on writing. Ms. Marshall studied European literature at Hunter College before tuberculosis led her to drop out for one year, then returned to school at Brooklyn College, where she graduated in 1952, according to her biographer, Mary Helen Washington.

She married Kenneth Marshall, a sociologist, in 1950, and they divorced in 1963. Her marriage to Nourry Menard, a Haitian businessman, also ended in divorce. In addition to her son, a London yacht designer from her first marriage, survivors include a stepdaughter and two grandchildren.

Ms. Marshall worked periodically as a journalist and, fearing that her given name would discourage her from finding jobs, adopted the name Paule, with a silent e. In the 1950s she was a writer and editor at Our World, a black “picture” magazine in the vein of Life, which sent her on assignments to South America and the West Indies.

A complete obituary will be published soon.