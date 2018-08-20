File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, salutes sailors who stand in an honor cordon in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be identified, has died. He was 97. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be dug up, identified and returned to their families. A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in a hospital in Boise, Idaho. (Marco Garcia, File/Associated Press)

HONOLULU — A Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify buried unknown remains from the 1941 attack has died. He was 97.

Ray Emory lived through the early morning Japanese aerial bombing but never forgot those who didn’t. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for those unknown buried remains to be dug up, identified and returned to their families.

A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday in a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

He recently moved to Boise to live with his son.

Before moving, he visited Pearl Harbor one last time in June. More than 500 sailors stood side-by-side on ships and piers to surprise him. They greeted him with salutes and cheers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.