“We were in the Apollo Theater in Harlem,” Mr. Ellis said in a 2020 interview with the American, a magazine for U.S. expatriates in Britain. “Mr. Brown called me into his dressing room and said ‘I got an idea,’ and he started grunting, like ‘Uh. Uh-uh-uh. Uh.’ . . . We got on the bus, and in the back I had this setup where I could write music. I wrote what I considered were the ‘grunts,’ and kept it in my mind — that turned out to be the bass line of ‘Cold Sweat.’ I had been listening to Miles Davis, and ‘So What’ was in my mind too, and that gave me an idea for the horn line of ‘Cold Sweat.’ ”