After a collegiate career as a backup quarterback at Georgia Tech, Mr. Rodgers served as an Air Force pilot before entering the coaching ranks.

He was an assistant coach at Air Force, Florida and UCLA before landing his first head coaching job at Kansas in 1967. He led the Jayhawks to a Big Eight title and an Orange

Bowl appearance in 1968 and coached fullback John Riggins, who had an outstanding professional career with the Washington Redskins.

Mr. Rodgers moved to UCLA in 1971, going 2-7-1 in his inaugural season. In the next two years, he had records of 8-3 and 9-2, with teams led by quarterbacks Mark Harmon and John Sciarra and running backs Mel Farr and Wendell Tyler.

“I proved everything a man can prove in coaching,” Mr. Rodgers quipped during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2018. “I proved I could win with good players, I proved I couldn’t with bad ones.”

When Mr. Rodgers returned to his alma mater of Georgia Tech as head coach in 1974, he showed up riding a Harley and sporting a perm, a sign of the freewheeling style that often put him at odds with his bosses and staid alumni.

In six seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he had a record of 34-31-2. Mr. Rodgers returned to coaching in 1984 for a two-year stint with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League and concluded his coaching career with the Canadian Football League’s Memphis Mad Dogs in 1995. He had a 27-27 record in his three professional seasons and went 73-65-3 as a college coach.

Franklin Cullen Rodgers was born in Atlanta on Oct. 8, 1931. After leading his high school to a state championship, he entered Georgia Tech in 1949. He was a backup quarterback and place kicker on a 1952 squad, coached by Bobby Dodd, that was undefeated and was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in various polls. As a senior, Mr. Rodgers led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-2-1 mark, capped by a 42-19 rout of West Virginia in the Sugar Bowl. He threw three touchdown passes and was named the game’s most valuable player.

He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts but chose to enter the Air Force, where he served five years as a pilot.

During his coaching career, Mr. Rodgers mentored several coaches who went on to Hall of Fame careers, including UCLA’s Terry Donahue, Ohio State’s John Cooper and Arizona’s Dick Tomey.

He was vice president of football operations for the Washington Redskins from 2001 until his retirement in 2004.

He published a novel about college football in 1985, “Fourth and Long Gone,” and an autobiography.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Lake Livingston; four children; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.