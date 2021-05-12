The group gained fame in the 1960s by singing music that urged change on a variety of social and religious issues. Pervis Staples’s last album with the Staple Singers came in 1968, with “Soul Folks in Action.” The album featured new songs such as “The Ghetto” and the group’s interpretations of tunes like Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and the Band’s “The Weight.”
The Staple Singers later gained a huge audience with their first No. 1 hit, “I’ll Take You There” in 1972 and followed with top 40 hits “Respect Yourself,” “Heavy Makes You Happy,” and “If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me).”
Pervis Staples went on to manage the girl group the Emotions and operated a popular nightclub, Perv’s House. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his family in 1999. The group also received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys in 2005.
Pervis Staples was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Drew, Miss. He and his family moved to Chicago, where Pops Staples started teaching his children gospel songs.
Some of Pervis Staples’s friends while growing up were such renowned singers as Sam Cooke, Lou Rawls and Jerry Butler.
“Pervis and the guys would stand under the lamp posts in the summertime singing doo-wop songs,” Mavis Staples said in a statement.
In addition to his sister, survivors include six children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
— Associated Press
