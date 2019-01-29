Peter Magowan, lifelong Giants fan who formed an ownership group that kept the team in San Francisco with a sparkling waterfront ballpark, died Jan. 27 at his home in San Francisco. He was 76.

The death was confirmed to news outlets by his wife, Debby Magowan. The cause was cancer.

Mr. Magowan was a Giants fan ever since going to games at the Polo Grounds in New York and then played a critical role in the team’s success over the last quarter-century.

“During a tenuous period for the franchise, Peter stepped up and led the group that purchased the Giants and kept them in San Francisco,” commissioner Rob Manfred said. “With groundbreaking vision, he then guided the effort that resulted in a ballpark that became a landmark for the city.”

Mr. Magowan helped form the ownership group that bought the franchise for $100 million from Bob Lurie in December 1992 and kept the team from moving to Tampa Bay. One of Mr. Magowan’s first moves was signing Barry Bonds to a six-year, $43.5 million free agent deal even before he formally completed the purchase of the team.

With the game’s greatest slugger in place, the Giants went on to find success, as Mr. Magowan put together a plan to build a privately funded waterfront ballpark. That park, the first in years built without direct public funding, opened in 2000 and became one of the jewels of the game.



San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan, right, and general manager Brain Sabean in 2007. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Mr. Magowan stepped down following the 2008 season but had put in place the management team that helped bring San Francisco its first World Series title in 2010, followed by two more championships in 2012 and 2014.

“Peter’s mark on the Giants and the San Francisco community can be felt throughout the ballpark, in which he was intimately involved in the design and planning and throughout the daily operations of the organization,” Giants president and chief executive Larry Baer said. “He set forth a Giants vision to create a winning culture and to serve our fans and the community.”

Mr. Magowan moved to California in 1958, the same year the Giants relocated from New York to San Francisco. He worked 37 years for Safeway, including serving as chairman and chief executive from 1980 to 1993 before stepping down after taking over the Giants.

He did significant work in the community, making the Giants the first professional sports team to dedicate an annual game to the fight against AIDS/HIV. He also formed the Junior Giants program that provided free leagues for kids to play and learn baseball.

Mr. Magowan also revered the rich history of the franchise and signed Hall of Famer Willie Mays to a lifetime contract and brought back Hall of Famers Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda to the organization to serve as special advisers.

In addition to his wife, survivors include five children and 12 grandchildren.

— Associated Press