Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to the rugged-and-beloved character of Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and two other films, died April 30 at his home in Boyd, Tex. He was 74.

His family issued a statement confirming his death but declined to provide a cause.

As Chewbacca, known to his friends as Chewie, the 7-foot-3 Mr. Mayhew was a fierce warrior with a soft heart, a loyal sidekick to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

Mr. Mayhew went on to appear as the Wookiee in the 2005 prequel “Revenge of the Sith” and shared the part in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” with actor Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role in subsequent films.

“Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together,” Ford said in a statement. “Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character. These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca.”

Mr. Mayhew defined his character and became world-famous without speaking a word or even making a sound — Chewbacca’s famous roar was the creation of sound designers.



1978 photo of “Star Wars” actors. From left, Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo; Anthony Daniels, who played the robot C3P0; Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia; and Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca. (AP/AP)

Born and raised in England, Mr. Mayhew had appeared in just one film and was working as a hospital orderly in London when George Lucas, who shot the original “Star Wars” in England, found him and cast him in 1977.

Lucas chose quickly when he saw Mr. Mayhew, who liked to say all he had to do to land the role was stand up.

“Peter was a wonderful man,” Lucas said in a statement Thursday. “He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee: big heart, gentle nature.”

From then on, “Star Wars” would become Mr. Mayhew’s life. He made constant appearances in the Chewbacca costume in commercials, on TV specials and at public events.

His height, the result of a genetic disorder known as Marfan syndrome, was the source of constant health complications late in his life. He had respiratory problems, his speech grew limited and he often had to use scooters and wheelchairs to get around.

Mr. Mayhew served as an adviser to his successor Suotamo, a former Finnish basketball player who told the Associated Press last year that Mr. Mayhew put him through “Wookiee boot camp” before he played the role in “Solo.”

Mr. Mayhew spent the last decades of his life in the United States and became a U.S. citizen in 2005.

His character of Chewbacca, who is more than 200 years old, has been compared to an ape, a bear and Bigfoot. He wore a bandoleer with ammunition for his laser rifle, which was considered by many fans to be one of the hokier elements in the original “Star Wars,” something out of a more low-budget sci-fi offering.

The films themselves seemed to acknowledge this.

“Will somebody get this big walking carpet out of my way?” Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, says in the original “Star Wars.” It was one of the big laugh lines of the film. In “The Empire Strikes Back,” Ford comically called Chewbacca a “fuzzball.”

But Chewie would become as enduring an element of the “Star Wars” galaxy as any other character. His roar — which, according to the Atlantic magazine, was made up of field recordings of bears, lions, badgers and other animals — became famous.

Mr. Mayhew is the third major member of the original cast to die in recent years. Fisher and R2-D2 actor Kenny Baker died in 2016.

Mr. Mayhew established the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which is devoted to alleviating disease, pain, suffering and the financial toll from traumatic events.

Survivors include Mayhew is survived by his wife of 20 years, the former Angie Luker; and three children.

— Associated Press