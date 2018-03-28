Peter Munk, a Holocaust survivor who settled in Canada after World War II and became a serial entrepreneur, eventually transforming Barrick Gold Corp. from a small-scale operation into a global empire, died March 28 at his home in Toronto. He was 90.

The company announced the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Munk’s business ventures ranged from high-end electronics to real estate. But it was as founder of Toronto-based Barrick, the world’s largest gold producer, that he amassed most of his wealth. Barrick has 10,000 employees on five continents.

He was also one of Canada’s most significant philanthropists and donated nearly $300 million, including a $100 million donation last year to the Toronto General Hospital which is the largest single gift made to a Canadian hospital.

Mr. Munk also created the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and founded the Munk debates, which brings the world’s top intellectuals to Toronto for debates.

He was born in Budapest on Nov. 8, 1927, to a wealthy Jewish banking family and fled Nazi-occupied Hungary in 1944 with his father’s relatives, using most of their cash and gold to escape by train to Switzerland and later England. His mother, who left the marriage when Peter was 4 and had survived the Auschwitz concentration camp, committed suicide in 1988.

In 1948, Mr. Munk’s father sent him to live in Canada with an uncle. In a 1998 interview, Peter Munk said he initially dreaded the move. “But I was determined to succeed,” he said. “I probably had enough misguided self-confidence to think I could do it in Canada even though I couldn’t speak the language and didn’t have any contacts.”

Mr. Munk would later describe his first years in Canada as a kind of love affair. After the deprivation of postwar Europe, food was abundant and friends welcomed him into their homes with open fridges even though he “arrived in this place not speaking the language, not knowing a dog.”

He worked odd jobs — selling Christmas trees, harvesting tobacco, clearing bush — and graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in electrical engineering in 1952.

He started his first company while in college, employing students to sell Christmas trees outside supermarkets. Later that decade, he and furniture designer David Gilmour formed Clairtone Sound Corp., a stereo consoles business that drew celebrity clientele such as Frank Sinatra, Hugh Hefner and jazz musician Oscar Peterson. But cost overruns, a too-early foray into color television and an ill-fated shift of operations to Nova Scotia contributed to steep losses in the late 1960s. Mr. Munk was ejected from management in 1968 and later sued for insider trading.

His first big success was also his most humiliating failure. At the same time, his first marriage, to Linda Gutterson, collapsed. In 1970, Mr. Munk decamped to London, where he and Gilmour started their next enterprise, developing a 7,000-acre resort in Fiji and 50 hotels throughout the Pacific Basin.

Canadian author Peter C. Newman wrote there were three great motivators in Mr. Munk’s life: restitution, redemption and revenge. “It was about giving the finger to all those snotty guys from Upper Canada College and Harvard’s business school who never waved goodbye as he departed for his exile in the South Pacific after the Clairtone fiasco,” according to Newman’s 2014 article in Maclean’s magazine.

Mr. Munk returned to Canada in 1979 and two years later sold Southern Pacific Properties, walking away with about $100 million. By that time, he had started Barrick Petroleum, an oil and gas exploration company, but soon shifted to gold. Renamed Barrick Resources, the company went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1983.

Three years later, Mr. Munk purchased a small Nevada gold mine called Goldstrike for $62 million. The company’s geologists discovered new gold deposits at the site, which became one of the world’s richest gold mines.

Mr. Munk’s other deals included amassing a 43 percent stake in Trizec Corp. in 1994 as the real estate developer sought protection from debt holders. In 2006 Brookfield Properties Corp. and buyout firm Blackstone Group LP acquired the firm for $8.9 billion. In 2007, he bought a former Soviet-era naval base in Montenegro, transforming it into a five-star resort and yacht marina on the Adriatic.

Occasionally, his best deals were the ones that got away. In 1997, Barrick lost a bid for control of Bre-X Minerals Ltd. and its Busand gold deposit in Indonesia. Bre-X soared to a market value of $4.6 billion (U.S.) before declaring bankruptcy after claims of huge reserves in Indonesia were found to be a hoax.

Unscathed, Barrick expanded during a decade-long upturn in gold prices, becoming the world’s biggest producer with the acquisition of Placer Dome Inc. in 2006 for about $10 billion, including debt, a record in the industry.

“The ultimate goal is to be the biggest,” Mr. Munk said at a 2011 Bloomberg summit. “Why wouldn’t it be? Why would you be happy with halfway?”

Combining Barrick with rival Newmont Mining Corp. would have secured that goal; the latest talks failed in 2014, the same year Mr. Munk stepped down as Barrick’s chairman. Today, Barrick maintains only a slim lead on Newmont in terms of production and the latter’s market capitalization is higher than Barrick’s.

A foundation established with his second wife, Melanie Bosanquet, whom he married in 1973, serves a vehicle for the bulk of his philanthropy. Survivors include three children from his first marriage; two children from his second marriage; and 14 grandchildren.