Mr. Scolari, who had a youthful, wiry appearance, appeared in several films but was far better known for his work in television and on stage. His breakout role came in “Bosom Buddies,” a farcical comedy of the early 1980s in which he and Hanks disguised themselves as women to live in a cheap, all-female hotel.
The show was canceled after two seasons, but it launched both actors — Mr. Scolari had top billing — on their careers, with Hanks becoming a Hollywood superstar. The two remained close friends.
Mr. Scolari later became a regular on “Newhart,” comedian Bob Newhart’s second CBS sitcom, set in a quaint, eccentric Vermont village. From 1984 to 1990, Mr. Scolari played a cocksure, if sometimes bumbling, television producer who persuaded Newhart’s character to host a local show. Mr. Scolari was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his role on “Newhart.”
He had numerous credits on the New York stage, including in such hit Broadway musicals as “Hairspary” and “Wicked.” He reunited with Hanks in a 2013 Broadway production of “Lucky Guy,” a Nora Ephron play about a New York tabloid journalist.
From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Scolari found a new generation of fans when he played Tad Horvath, the father of Dunham’s character on “Girls,” a hit comedy on HBO. For the first few seasons, he was an standard, if sensitive Midwestern father, but as the series went on, his character became more interesting and complex, eventually coming out as gay.
Mr. Scolari, who was not initially nominated for an Emmy Award for the role, replaced another actor who had appeared in too many episodes to quality for the category of guest actor in a comedy series. Mr. Scolari went on to win the Emmy in 2016.
He also played a corrupt police official in “Gotham,” a TV crime drama that ran from 2014 to 2019.
“When people say, ‘I know you. What have I seen you in?’ ” he said in 2019, “I respond, ‘Well, it depends on how old you are.’ ”
Mr. Scolari said he had a bipolar disorder and struggled with drug and alcohol problems until his late 40s. Survivors include his third wife, actress Tracy Shayne; and four children.
