Mr. Sutcliffe’s barbaric attacks on young women were compounded by police failures that allowed him to evade arrest and continue killing. The manhunt for the Ripper was one of the biggest in British history, with some 2.5 million hours spent trying to catch him. But inquiries later chronicled how stubborn investigators stuck to their early theories about the case, missing key leads, ignoring contradictory evidence and wasting time.

Peter William Sutcliffe was born June 2, 1946, in Bingley, England. He left school at age 15 and worked menial jobs before becoming a gravedigger and truck driver. His attacks began in July 1975 in the West Yorkshire town of Keighley, where he beat a woman with a hammer, then slashed her with a knife. A month later, another woman was found with similar injuries, 12 miles away in Halifax.

The two victims survived, but police initially failed to connect the crimes. Mr. Sutcliffe’s rampage continued.

Wilma McCann, a sex worker, was also attacked with a hammer and then stabbed two months later, becoming the victim of Mr. Sutcliffe’s first known slaying on Oct. 30.

“After that first time, I developed and played up a hatred for prostitutes in order to justify within myself a reason why I had attacked and killed Wilma McCann,” Mr. Sutcliffe later told police.

His actions continued unchecked until his arrest on Jan. 2, 1981, in the English city of Sheffield. Mr. Sutcliffe admitted he was the Ripper during an extraordinary 24-hour interview with police, but during his trial he denied the killings.

On May 22, 1981, at London’s Central Criminal Court, Mr. Sutcliffe was convicted of 13 murders and seven counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 concurrent life terms.

A report two decades later concluded that Mr. Sutcliffe probably committed more crimes than those for which he was convicted.

Mr. Sutcliffe later expressed surprise that he was able to carry on for so long.

“It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier — they had all the facts,” he said.

One reason police failed to arrest Mr. Sutcliffe earlier was because senior officers were misled by a hoax tape and letters from someone claiming to be the ripper.

Later inquiries also found that officers were overwhelmed with information, and a card system created to track the data was improperly cross-referenced, causing key facts to be misplaced. Details about Mr. Sutcliffe’s appearance, such as a gap between his teeth and his size-7 feet, weren’t flagged.

Police actually interviewed Mr. Sutcliffe nine times before his arrest. During one of those interviews, officers showed him a picture of the Ripper’s boot print near one of his victims, but they failed to notice that he was wearing the boots in question.

In another blunder, a woman who survived one of Mr. Sutcliffe’s attacks, Marcella Claxton, helped police produce a drawing of the suspect that later proved to be accurate. But her testimony was discounted by police, who thought she wasn’t a Ripper victim because she wasn’t a prostitute.

Among their many mistakes, senior officers investigating the case remained preoccupied with the theory that the Ripper primarily targeted sex workers who weren’t “innocent’’ victims. Family members said this attitude compounded their grief.