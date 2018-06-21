Peter Thomson, an Australian golfer who was a five-time winner of the British Open and the only player in the 20th century to win the tournament for three straight years, died June 20 at his home in Melbourne. He was 88.

He had Parkinson’s disease, according to Golf Australia.

Mr. Thomson, the first Australian to win the British Open, went on to secure the title five times between 1954 and 1965, a record equaled only by American Tom Watson.

The Australian’s wins came in 1954, 1955, 1956, 1958 and finally in 1965 against a field that included Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Only Harry Vardon, with six titles between 1896 and 1914, won more.

Mr. Thomson also tied for fourth at the 1956 U.S. Open and placed fifth in the 1957 Masters. He never played the PGA Championship.

In 1998, he captained the International side to its only win over the United States at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.



Peter Thomson after winning the 1954 British Open golf championship. (Royle/AP)

Mr. Thomson was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Melbourne and was a promising cricket player in his youth. But golf became his passion, and he turned professional in 1947.

He won the national championships of 10 countries, including the New Zealand Open nine times and Australian Open three times. He first played on the PGA Tour in the United States in 1953. He captured nine tournaments on what was then called the U.S. Senior PGA tour in 1985, topping the money list. His last tournament victory came at the 1988 British PGA Seniors Championship, the same year he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Overall, Mr. Thomson won 26 European Tour events, 34 times on the Australasian PGA tour and 11 on the seniors tour in the United States, as well as once in Japan.

“All records are qualified in that they were made at a certain time in history,” Mr. Thomson told golf historian and Brendan Moloney in 2009. “The circumstances change so much, and so do the players’ attitudes. In golf, only in the last 30 years or so has there been a professional attitude to playing for money. The professionals in the USA and Britain and anywhere else all had club jobs as a backstop to their income.”

In later years, Mr. Thomson wrote articles for many publications, was club professional at Royal Melbourne and designed more than 100 golf courses.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

As president of the Australian PGA, Mr. Thomson was indignant that Arnold Palmer’s prize for winning the 1966 Australian Open was only $1,600, out of a total purse of $6,000, one of the smallest in golf.

“Golf Stars Play for Peanuts,” blared the headline of a story he wrote.

Mr. Thomson served as president of the Australian PGA for 32 years and worked behind the scenes for the Odyssey House drug rehabilitation organization where he was chairman for five years.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Thomson; four children; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

“I’ve had a very joyful life, playing a game that I loved to play for the sheer pleasure of it,” Mr. Thomson said. “I don’t think I did a real day’s work in the whole of my life.”