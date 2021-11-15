Ms. Mayer died Nov. 13 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. She was 46 and had a massive pulmonary embolism, said her parents, Jeff and Elke Mayer. In the days after her death, colleagues recalled Ms. Mayer as a person of unbridled intellect who, through her work on air and behind the scenes, helped broaden NPR’s coverage of books to encompass the full range of literary pleasures.
“I really can’t think of any other producer who had her collection of wonderful and wild cultural fringes,” Jacki Lyden, formerly a regular substitute host for the NPR program “Weekend All Things Considered,” said in an interview, remarking on the depth of Ms. Mayer’s reservoir of cultural knowledge.
It encompassed fine art and classical Latin — Ms. Mayer was educated at the elite National Cathedral School in Washington — as well as references to 1950s television shows and seemingly every character represented at Comic-Con, the international comics festival that she reliably covered for NPR, in full costume and with gusto.
“Like the stories and characters she brought to life for NPR listeners,” a host for “Weekend Edition Sunday” said in a tribute to Ms. Mayer the day after her death, “Petra herself flew off the page.”
Ms. Mayer spent her entire professional career in radio, having first joined NPR during college as an engineering assistant — a job that at the time included soldering audio cables and cleaning reel-to-reel machines. She worked over the years as a production assistant on “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition Saturday,” as a producer for “Weekend All Things Considered” and, since 2012, as an editor, writer and broadcaster covering books. She also appeared on the NPR podcast “Pop Culture Happy Hour.”
Her literary tastes, she told listeners, “run more towards bodice-rippers.” She delighted in covering events such as a convention of the Romance Writers of America, where in 2015 she profiled Beverly Jenkins, an author who merged romance and historical fiction to illuminate Black history. Ms. Mayer also reveled in mysteries and comics, in addition to sci-fi and fantasy. “If it’s fun and nerdy,” she declared, “I’m all about it.”
Ms. Mayer helped produce NPR’s popular “Book Concierge,” ensuring that the literary recommendation guide included categories such as “comics and graphic novels” as well as “seriously great writing.”
“I absolutely do not think that our coverage would be as deep or as wide if it weren’t for Petra Mayer,” Barrie Hardymon, a longtime colleague on NPR’s books team, said in an interview. “She opened up the doors to the millions of readers of romance, to the millions of sci-fi lovers.”
“What I’d say to people who look down their noses at genre fiction is: There’s good and bad work in every genre,” Ms. Mayer once told an interviewer. “Bad literary novels, of which there are many, don’t invalidate that category. Read something like Ann Leckie’s ‘Ancillary Justice’ and tell me she doesn’t have just as much to say about what it means to be human as, say, anyone in the 20th-century literary canon.”
Petra Elizabeth Mayer was born in Washington on Nov. 30, 1974. The year she turned 10 her father, noting the date, presented her with his old copy of George Orwell’s “1984.” It was the first work of science fiction or fantasy that she remembered reading.
“I like to say it’s the book that made me a nerd,” Ms. Mayer reflected. “I was hooked,” she said, “and started reading all the dystopia I could get my hands on.”
Ms. Mayer was a 1996 history graduate of Amherst College in Massachusetts, where she was chief engineer of the college radio station. She received a master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 1998 and was rehired at NPR, after her earlier college stint, after working for two years in Prague with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Besides her parents, of Washington, survivors include her partner, Josh Drobina of Silver Spring.
As a journalist, Ms. Mayer did not seek to make herself the subject of news stories. But she found herself unexpectedly at the center of one in 2016, when a homemade bomb exploded on a street in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. Ms. Mayer was visiting the city at the time and, with a friend, noticed a second explosive device — a pressure cooker outfitted with wires and duct tape — and reported it to authorities. A bomb squad safely removed the device without further injury.
Reflecting on the incident, Hardymon said that when she learned what had transpired, she thought of Ms. Mayers’s love of literature with dragons and superheroes, and was unsurprised that her friend had been revealed as a heroine.
