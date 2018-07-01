Phil Rodgers, left, watches Jack Nicklaus sink a short putt on the 13th green to win their match in the 1960 U.S. Amateur golf tournament at St. Louis. (Charles Kelly/AP)

Phil Rodgers, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour who became one of golf’s top instructors, died June 26 at his home near San Diego. He was 80.

The PGA Tour announced his death. He had leukemia.

Mr. Rodgers developed into one of top young players in the 1950s under Paul Runyan at La Jolla Country Club in California, and won an NCAA title at the University of Houston. He won the 1962 Los Angeles Open for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 62 for a nine-shot victory.

That also was the pro debut of Jack Nicklaus. They were rivals and friends, and Nicklaus later leaned on Mr. Rodgers for help with his short game.

Mr. Rodgers won all five of his PGA Tour events in his 20s, including two close calls in the majors. He was at 2-under par with six holes to play in the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania and made three bogeys to finish two shots out of a playoff, which Nicklaus won over Arnold Palmer.

A year later, Mr. Rodgers lost in a playoff to Bob Charles in the 1963 British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, the closest he came to winning a major championship.

Mr. Rodgers played his last full season in 1977, and then became an instructor and was listed annually in golf magazines as among the best in the country. Nicklaus recalled how Mr. Rodgers got his game back on track.

“At the end of 1979, my game — particularly my short game — was awful,” Nicklaus said. “I called Phil and we worked together in Los Angeles at the start of 1980. He taught me his famous ‘Figure 8’ method and I went on to win two majors that year, thanks to Phil.”

Mr. Rodgers was born in San Diego on April 3, 1938, and served in the Marine Corps after winning the 1958 NCAA championship.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Karen Rodgers.

“I wanted to win more, but something always stopped me,” Mr. Rodgers told Golf magazine in 2008. “I couldn’t do what my mind wanted me to do. I probably talked myself out of being a great champion more than I talked myself into it.”