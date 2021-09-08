The young Mr. Schaap talked to the musicians he sought out about everything, eagerly and in the most minute detail — and he forgot nothing.
“There isn’t anyone in the country who knows more about this music than he [does],” the drummer Max Roach once said. “He knows more about us than we know about ourselves.”
For almost 50 years, Mr. Schaap was affiliated with Columbia University’s WKCR-FM, where he was unpaid but had the freedom to explore any music that interested him. He did shows of every kind at WKCR but was best known for “Bird Flight,” a weekday-morning program devoted to the improvisations of the saxophone great Charlie Parker.
“Bird Flight” was not always easy listening. Mr. Schaap would sometimes spend several minutes introducing a recording before playing it, followed by several further minutes of detail when it was over. He seemed to want to share every possible fact that he could find, in a sort of ecstatic data transport: where the record was made, which take from the session was played, what might have been going on in the lives of the players and in the world on that long-ago day.
“People — me included — poked fun at his ability to recall and his insistence on mentioning what kind of sandwich Charlie Parker ate on a certain rainy Thursday afternoon,” the critic and biographer Gary Giddins said in an interview. “But he truly loved and understood jazz, and the very meticulousness and energy of his broadcasts made converts of countless listeners. He did a lot of good and nothing bad, and everyone who ever heard him on radio remembers his voice and his passion and that impossible memory.”
Corey Kilgannon, writing in the New York Times in 2001, compared Mr. Schaap’s memory to “flypaper.” “He can rattle off lists ranging from all the United States vice presidents to rosters of 1960s professional hockey teams,” Kilgannon noted. “If he knows you, he knows your birthday, and he knows thousands. If you give him a date in the last century, he can tell you the day of the week it fell on. For example, he was born on April 8, 1951, a Sunday.”
Philip Van Noorden Schaap was the only child of Walter Schaap, a jazz scholar, and Marjorie Schaap, a classically trained pianist. He was born and grew up in Queens, attended public schools and was predictably miserable at Jamaica High School.
“It was a drag, man,” he told the jazz scholar Gene Seymour for a 1995 article in Newsday. “I tried to proselytize for Count Basie every day of my life back then and lost. But as much as they gave me a hard time and isolated me as a weirdo, they knew what I was talking about. My peers may have laughed at me but they knew who Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong were.”
It was 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 1970 (a Monday), when Mr. Schaap presented his first program on WKCR, and he was soon a fixture of the station. More musicians — jazz, classical and otherwise — probably lived within the listening area than anywhere else in the world, and they were poorly served by commercial radio, with its reliance on formulas and only the most popular and accessible pieces.
Mr. Schaap did things differently. He relied on his own collection and played whatever he wanted, for as long as he wanted. The fact that WKCR was staffed by volunteers and not beholden to ratings or profits freed him to go deeply into the music he loved, which included conducting recorded interviews with the musicians he admired. Soon he had some 3,000 of them. And so a college radio station unexpectedly became one of the leading repositories of jazz history in the United States.
By 1973, the year he graduated from Columbia, Mr. Schaap was presenting concerts at the West End Café, a fabled student hangout just across Broadway from WKCR, where musicians would gather in a side bar called the Jazz Room. Mr. Schaap would later refer to this time as the happiest in his life.
“He managed the Countsmen — former sidemen for Count Basie — along with other groups made up of refugees from other big bands, and got them work,” David Remnick wrote in a 2008 profile for the New Yorker. “Older musicians, such as Jo Jones, Sonny Greer, Sammy Price, Russell Procope, and Earle Warren, who had known Schaap as an eccentric teen-ager now welcomed him as a meal ticket.”
From producing concerts, Mr. Schaap turned to record reissues, for which he won six Grammy Awards. Three of the awards were for exhaustive liner notes for multi-CD sets released in the 1990s: “Bird: The Complete Charlie Parker on Verve,” “The Complete Billie Holiday on Verve, 1945-1959” and “Miles Davis & Gil Evans: The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings.” He also shared production credits for the Holiday set and a much-admired collection of the early recordings of Louis Armstrong.
In his later years, Mr. Schaap became increasingly concerned about setting down all that he had learned in a lifetime of asking questions. On occasion he grew melancholy. After he was gone, he worried that “there isn’t going to be a physical entity that remembers this stuff.”
“I grew up with friends 40 years older than me, and most of them are dead now,” he said in 2001.
One of his former students, Ben Young, who is now a jazz broadcaster and writer, said, “It’s like he has 600 grandparents, and there’s someone dying almost on a weekly basis.”
Mr. Schaap taught at Princeton, the Manhattan School of Music, the Juilliard School, Rutgers University, Jazz at Lincoln Center and elsewhere. This year, the National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master, its highest award in the field.
A brief marriage to Ellen LaFurn ended in divorce.
Mr. Schaap, a lifelong New Yorker, ceased presenting shows with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. By then, he had mostly severed his association with WKCR and Columbia University.
According to Shaffer, his only survivor, Mr. Schaap’s collection will be given to Vanderbilt University for educational, research and exhibit purposes, in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. His radio programs and interviews are archived online at philschaapjazz.com, where Shaffer says she hopes they will run “forever.”
Tim Page is a distinguished visiting professor at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1997 for his writings about music for The Washington Post.
