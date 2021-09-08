“Bird Flight” was not always easy listening. Mr. Schaap would sometimes spend several minutes introducing a recording before playing it, followed by several further minutes of detail when it was over. He seemed to want to share every possible fact that he could find, in a sort of ecstatic data transport: where the record was made, which take from the session was played, what might have been going on in the lives of the players and in the world on that long-ago day.