Dr. Anderson’s research, carried out while at Bell Labs in New Jersey, provided a deep understanding of physical properties of importance in the creation and application of semiconductors and magnetic memories — essential to the computers and other electronic devices that power the modern information age.

Much, although not all, of the work that inspired the admiration of the physics world, including colleagues and students, was carried out in the discipline once known as solid-state physics but largely known today as the physics of condensed matter.

“Condensed matter” is suggestive of the greater generality that Dr. Anderson’s theories helped provide to the study of solids. It was also a term that he is widely credited with coining, and with which he was closely identified throughout a career that continued until relatively recently.

In the present day, insofar as physics has captured the popular imagination, it has been through the romance of the quest for the fundamental forces and particles of the universe. Less well known is the study of condensed matter, although it offers the promise of world-changing applications as well as new ways of looking at fundamental aspects of the natural world.

Between the two areas of physics, a certain tension existed, and Dr. Anderson became known as a sometimes combative champion of the area in which he worked, and as a foe of what he saw as a dismissive view that it was only the particle specialists who were performing the true work of physics.

The philosophy attributed to them was known as reductionism. Dr. Anderson was a foremost spokesman for the opposite — the anti-reductionist school, which did not share the view that all of the behavior of the universe could be envisioned from knowledge of its fundamental particles.

In his career, he became identified with a phrase he developed: “More is Different.” A play on other expressions involving the significance of “more,” it represented a view of physical reality that emphasized the unknown possibilities that were offered by complex systems of particles.

In this, he was regarded as an apostle of complexity, of the sort of behavior that has come to be studied in chaos theory, in which an array of particles, each understood individually, can in the aggregate produce behavior of an unpredictable nature.

This had a certain intuitive appeal in physics at the quantum level, where it is understood that positions or energies could not be described with certainty for an even a single electron. That suggested the need for taking account of the collective behavior of huge arrays of electrons, none of them capable of being precisely pinned down.

One discovery for which he was particularly known was called localization: It meant that quantum effects in so-called disordered crystals could trap and confine electrons, rather than permit them to move with a current through the crystals. The trapping process important to understanding the behavior of materials such as semiconductors bears his name: “Anderson localization.”

Another contribution involved quantum explanations of magnetic properties of materials. With ferromagnetism understood as deriving from the alignment of the individual magnetic moments of atoms in a crystal, Dr. Anderson provided a quantum explanation for what had been the perplexing property of antiferromagnetism.

Here, the magnetic moments arrange themselves so that each may align opposite to its neighbor, so one cancels out the other.

It is symbolic of the breadth of Dr. Anderson’s achievements that he was credited with a major contribution to the theory behind one of the most celebrated discoveries in all of modern physics and in particle physics in particular: the Higgs particle.

Dr. Anderson had published a 1962 paper providing an explanation of how a photon, an essentially massless particle of light, could acquire mass.

The explanation involved the alteration of quantum-derived rules of symmetry: Its importance was credited by Peter Higgs himself, the British theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate. The effect involved is sometimes called the Higgs-Anderson effect. The search for the particle whose existence was predicted by the effect ended with a triumph of modern high-energy particle research.

Dr. Anderson’s Nobel came in 1977. The Nobel committee said it bestowed the award on Anderson, along with British physicist Nevill F. Mott and the American John H. van Vleck “for their fundamental theoretical investigations of the electronic structure of magnetic and disordered systems.” (Van Vleck had been Dr. Anderson’s mentor at Harvard University.)

Philip Warren Anderson was born in Indianapolis on Dec. 13, 1923, and grew up in Urbana, Ill., where is father taught plant pathology at the University of Illinois. He wrote in a Nobel biography that he grew up in an environment of “secure but impecunious Midwestern academics.”

His father bought him a chemistry set as a child, and he acquired an early interest in mathematics. That interest led him to physics as a scholarship student at Harvard.

After he received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University during World War II, he was draftee for war work at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington. There, he was set to work on electronic communications equipment, including the construction of specialized antennas. As he told it, he lacked the manual dexterity needed to build electrical circuits: “I failed when asked to wire circuits, so I built antennas.”

After the war, he returned to Harvard for graduate work. One of his friends at the time was Tom Lehrer, who became known for his satirical songs. A self-described rebel, Dr. Anderson declined to enter the field of nuclear and particle physics, to which many were lured by the accomplishments of the Manhattan Project and the building of the atomic bomb. But Dr. Anderson also knew he needed to specialize in theory.

“I had to be a theoretical physicist,” he explained to an interviewer with the American Institute of Physics, “because I had this experience during the war and I knew that I was only good at large pieces of plumbing. I knew I was not good at putting things together with my fingers.”

Working under van Vleck, he did his thesis research on quantum effects on microwave spectra, and received his doctorate in 1949, He was recommended by van Vleck to Bell Labs, a center of accomplishment in solid state physics.

“We had a very high opinion of ourselves, but it was justified,” he told Physics World. Among other things, the transistor was invented at Bell Labs. At Bell, Dr. Anderson suggested, “We invented modern technology.”

In 1947, he married Joyce Gothwaite. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Susan Anderson.

In 1967, he began to spend part of his time in England, at the University of Cambridge. During these years he explored the theoretical basis for superconductivity. That phenomenon entails the disappearance of resistance to electrical current below certain temperatures.

He became a part-time member of the Princeton faculty in 1975 and a full-time professor in 1984, after retiring from Bell. Among the problems to which he devoted his attention over the years was the effort to explain how the transition to superconducting state could occur at higher temperatures.

He also worked on superliquids, an unusual isotope of helium, and in an area dubbed spin glasses, which concerned itself with nonmagnetic metals.

Long concerned about public issues, he frequently took stands on those that impinged on science. In a biographical sketch, he once said he shunned classified work. He opposed during the Reagan administration the plan for what was known as “Star Wars,” a plan that envisioned the possible use of space-based nuclear weapons as a defensive measure; and he testified against construction in Texas of a huge particle accelerator known as the Superconducting Super Collider.

His interest in complexity and his aversion to reductionism led him to help found the Santa Fe Institute, with its concern for interdisciplinary work.