Mr. Heymann appeared during the summer of 1973 in court proceedings before U.S. District Court Judge John J. Sirica, who presided over the Watergate cases, before returning to Harvard at the start of the new academic year. But he soon found himself back in Washington to support Cox during a confrontation with the Nixon administration that culminated in Cox’s firing on Oct. 20, 1973, in what became known as the Saturday Night Massacre.