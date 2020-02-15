Dr. Leder (pronounced LEE-der) was a Washington native who began his research career the National Institutes of Health, where he worked in the laboratory of Marshall Nirenberg, who was awarded the 1968 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine.

In the early 1960s, Dr. Leder’s work with Nirenberg on deciphering amino acid sequences within DNA was so groundbreaking that it became known to scientists as the Nirenberg and Leder experiment. He helped discover that the genetic code is arranged in varied sequences of three nucleotides, the molecules that are the building blocks of DNA.

“I couldn’t sleep for days at a time because of the excitement!” Dr. Leder said in a 2012 interview with American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, describing those heady days in Nirenberg’s laboratory. “I would go to bed thinking about the next day’s experiments and then jump out of bed in the morning and rush to the laboratory. I stayed late at night. It was a lot of work but the intellectual excitement was enormous.”

Dr. Leder worked at NIH until 1980, when he moved to Harvard Medical School and founded its genetics department. One of his major discoveries was that certain genes could cause cancer through mutations or alterations in the genetic arrangements on chromosomes.

The cancer genes, called oncogenes, were not malignant in themselves, Dr. Leder and his research team concluded. But by interacting with other genetic material, certain genes could be altered, or “deregulated,” potentially leading to cancerous tumors.

“No one had known at the molecular level what the genes were,” Cynthia Casson Morton, who is now a Harvard Medical School professor and researcher at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in an interview. “It really ushered in a period of discovery. Phil was definitely one of the people leading the field in understanding the role of genetics in cancer.”

By exploring the causes of cancer, Dr. Leder and other scientists could then turn their attention to fighting the disease. Among other things, he investigated ways to develop antibodies, the defense mechanisms against infectious disease. His work was recognized in 1987 with the Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research, one of the highest honors in medicine.

“Where’s the genetic information that allows you to make antibodies directed against all these [harmful] elements?” he said in a 2001 interview with the Lasker Foundation. “In encoding these antibody molecules, you can switch these genetic segments around so that they completely change the meaning. And you can thereby make an antibody that interacts with measles virus. And some small change, selecting another fragment of genetic information, will allow you to use most of that same antibody to now make an antibody that’s directed against ragweed pollen.”

One curious sidelight of Dr. Leder’s research came in 1988, when he and a Harvard colleague obtained the first patent on an animal, the so-called OncoMouse, which had been genetically modified to develop cancer. Mice were essential to Dr. Leder’s research and led to breakthroughs in understanding the development of certain cancers, including lymphoma and breast cancer.

“There comes a point when you have to encounter the disease in the context that it actually occurs, which is an animal model,” Dr. Leder said in the Lasker Foundation interview.

He faced opposition from animal rights groups and from others who warned of the dangers of cloning and of the creation of new forms of life that could be sold for profit.

“There are ... well-intentioned people on both sides of that argument,” Dr. Leder said, “but my own sense is that to step aside from an opportunity to advance human health and to conquer the really awful disease that cancer is, we must do this work. It’s an imperative.”

Philip Leder was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Washington. His father owned a children’s clothing store in Northern Virginia, and his mother was a homemaker.

After his family moved to Arlington, Va., Dr. Leder attended the old Western High School in the District, graduating in 1952. He was class president and played on the football team.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard in 1956 and graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1960. After an internship at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Leder became an NIH researcher in 1962, spent a year as a scientist in Israel in the mid-1960s, then returned to NIH, where he ultimately headed the molecular genetics laboratory at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

His postdoctoral fellows at NIH included Tasuku Honjo, who received the Nobel Prize in 2018, and Shirley M. Tilghman, who later became president of Princeton University.

In his lectures, Dr. Leder was known for his humor and for a clarity of presentation that made his subject comprehensible to newcomers and experts alike. He also held a research position at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Chevy Chase, Md. He received the National Medal of Science in 1988 and retired in 2008.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Aya Brudner, a scientist who worked alongside her husband in his laboratory, of Chestnut Hill; three children, Micki Leder of Washington, Ethan Leder of Bethesda, Md., and Ben Leder of Westwood, Mass.; and eight grandchildren.

At Harvard Medical School, Dr. Leder helped set the academic tone and made the school’s hiring practices more inclusive. He also insisted that the genetics department building have open spiral staircases, instead of stairwells, allowing faculty members to meet and interact more freely.

“The work is interesting and absorbing — you can hardly call it work,” he said in 2001, describing his research. “It’s very, very satisfying and rewarding, On the other hand ... if you can’t stand disappointment and failure, you can’t do this work. But when it is successful, those are gleaming moments that are just wonderful.”