A centerpiece of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” programs, Medicare is today one of the most popular federal social programs. But at its creation, it was sharply controversial, decried by the American Medical Association as “the beginning of socialized medicine.”

The program encountered particular resistance in the South, where many medical administrators balked at the measure requiring the racial integration of any hospital that wished to receive Medicare funds.

Economic interests ultimately prevailed, however. More than five decades later, significant racial disparities persist in health care. But the desegregation of hospitals through the enforcement of the Medicare legislation became a critical step in the dismantlement of the “separate but equal” doctrine where it had been applied in medicine.

By February 1967, according to Dr. Lee, 95 percent of hospitals were officially in compliance.

“It’s the law,” he informed the Georgia cardiologist. “There’s going to be no Medicare money if the hospital doesn’t desegregate.”

Dr. Lee, who served a second stint as assistant secretary for health in the Clinton administration, died Oct. 27 at a hospital in New York City. He was 96. The cause was a heart arrhythmia, said his wife, Roz Lasker, also a physician, who described her husband as having spent his career at the intersection of medical practice and social justice.

Dr. Lee grew up going on house calls with his father, Russel V.A. Lee, who served on a commission during the Truman administration that called for a national health insurance program. All five children in the family became doctors.

Early in his career, Dr. Lee worked at the clinic his father had founded in Palo Alto, Calif., where many patients were elderly and poor. The experience would inform his work on Medicare when he joined what was then the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in 1965.

The year before, President Johnson had signed the Civil Rights Act, which, among other measures, outlawed discrimination in federally funded programs. On July 30, 1965, he signed the Medicare bill, with benefits becoming available 11 months later. The coinciding pieces of legislation would prove transformative.

“With the passage of Medicare, 7,000 hospitals became subject to the civil rights regulations . . . in order to receive financial support for medical care to elderly patients,” Dr. Lee wrote in a recollection published in Generations, the journal of the American Society on Aging, in 2015.

“This meant that minority patients could no longer be denied access to any service provided by the hospital, and all parts of the hospital (including patient rooms, cafeterias, rest rooms, and even the blood supply) had to be integrated,” he continued. “Qualified minority physicians could no longer be denied hospital privileges. Minority residents, nurses, and medical technicians could no longer be denied opportunities for training, employment, or promotion to supervisory positions.”

Four months before Medicare benefits took effect, fewer than half of American hospitals, and only 15 to 25 percent of those in the South, were in compliance, Dr. Lee wrote. He and other officials embarked on an aggressive effort to visit resistant hospitals. They enlisted the support of the American Hospital Association as well as elected officials.

In areas where they feared hospitals would refuse at all costs to integrate — and therefore be ineligible to provide services paid for by Medicare — Dr. Lee and his colleagues arranged for what was then the Veterans Administration, if necessary, to deliver medical care to eligible seniors. But the plan was never needed.

“President Johnson made it crystal clear to [hospital administrators] that there would be no compromise on that issue,” Dr. Lee said in a 1988 interview for the National Library of Medicine. “Once they finally appreciated that they weren’t going to get paid if they didn’t desegregate their hospitals, desegregation happened very, very quickly.”

Philip Randolph Lee was born in San Francisco on April 17, 1924.

He enrolled at Stanford University — “everyone went to Stanford in my family,” he told Stanford Medicine Magazine years later — where he received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in 1945 and a medical degree in 1948. In 1955, following service as a Navy doctor during the Korean War, he received a master of science degree from the University of Minnesota while training in rheumatology at the Mayo Clinic.

After working at his father’s clinic in Palo Alto, Dr. Lee embarked on his efforts to reshape government health care policy. During the 1960s, he lobbied for a federal bill that was a forerunner of the ultimately successful Medicare legislation. Then, as later, opponents denounced him as a socialist and a communist.

“It’s such a flashback to today,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2013, amid debate over the Affordable Care Act enacted under President Barack Obama.

Dr. Lee came to Washington in 1963 to join the U.S. Agency for International Development, where he worked on malaria eradication, nutrition and family planning programs.

After leaving HEW in 1969, he served for two years as chancellor of the University of California at San Francisco, where he taught social medicine and founded what is now the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies.

In the 1980s, San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein — later a Democratic senator from California — named Dr. Lee to a health commission that helped oversee the city’s response to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

He also led the Physician Payment Review Commission, created by Congress to evaluate Medicare billing practices. The group advocated a schedule of fees, adjusted for geographical location, to standardize and contain the spiraling cost of medical services.

Under President Bill Clinton, Dr. Lee served as an assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services, as HEW had by then been renamed, working on the administration’s failed health care overhaul and overseeing the Public Health Service.

His marriages to Catherine Lockridge and Carroll Estes ended in divorce.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Dr. Roz Lasker; five children from his first marriage, Dorothy Lee, Paul Lee, Margaret Lee, Theodore Lee and Amy Lee Pinneo; a stepdaughter from his second marriage, Duskie Estes; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In the recollection published in Generations, Dr. Lee recalled that when he turned 65, his staff presented him with a cake decorated to resemble a Medicare beneficiary card.

“I have been grateful,” he wrote, “In 1967, President Johnson said we would continue to work until equality of treatment is the rule. By making Medicare an option for all Americans, the kind of care I receive could be available to everyone.”