“Before cellphones they always had their phone number listed in the phone book in case any young or terrified LGBTQ person needed help or support,” Kendell said. “And they fielded dozens of calls over the years.”

Ms. Lyon was a journalist who met Martin while working at a magazine in Seattle. The couple moved to San Francisco in 1953 and co-founded with other lesbian couples the Daughters of Bilitis, a political and social organization for lesbians. They published a national monthly for lesbians and, in 1972, a book called “Lesbian/Woman.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was a newly elected mayor of San Francisco in 2004 when he decided to challenge California’s marriage laws by issuing licenses to same-sex couples. His advisers and gay rights advocates had the perfect couple in mind to be the public face of the movement.

Ms. Lyon and Martin, who had by then been together more than 50 years, were secretly swept into the clerk’s office. They exchanged vows before a tiny group of city staff members and friends, according to a 2008 Associated Press story. Afterward they went to lunch, just the two of them.

“Of course, nobody down there knew, so we were left to be by ourselves like we wanted to be,” Martin said. “Then we came home.”

“And watched TV,” added Ms. Lyon.

A wedding portrait of the couple cradling each other in pastel-colored pantsuits with their foreheads touching drew worldwide attention.

Later that year, the state Supreme Court voided the unions before overturning the state’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2008. They wed again, among the first couples to do so in the state. Del Martin died at 87, weeks after their second wedding.

“I am devastated to lose Del, but I take some solace in knowing we were able to enjoy the ultimate rite of love and commitment before she passed,” Ms. Lyon said at the time.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.

Ms. Lyon was born in Tulsa on Nov. 10, 1924, and grew up in Sacramento. She graduated in 1946 from the University of California at Berkeley, where she was editor of the student newspaper, then briefly worked at California newspapers in Fresno and Chico, according to Kendell.