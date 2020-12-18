“Affable and experienced, he unselfishly committed himself to the preservation of Mali’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Mali’s interim leader, Bah N’Daw, said in a statement.
A member of the ethnic Tutsi minority, Mr. Buyoya seized power twice and led Burundi for 13 years. Six years after his first coup, he lost elections in 1993 to Ndadaye, who became the first democratically elected president in the history of Burundi, one of Africa’s poorest and most densely populated countries.
Ndadaye was killed three months after he was sworn in, along with officials including his ministers, the national assembly speaker and deputy speakers. The murders triggered a civil war in which more than 300,000 people died and 470,000 became refugees.
In 1996, Mr. Buyoya returned to power with backing from the army, prompting economic sanctions from the international community. He stepped down in 2003 and later served as a diplomat for the African Union in Chad and in Mali.
Mr. Buyoya was born in 1949 and grew up in the town of Rutovu. He graduated from the Royal Military Academy in Brussels and served as an army major before taking power in the 1987 coup, which ended the 11-year rule of President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza.
Information on survivors was not immediately available.
