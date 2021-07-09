Fresh out of graduate school in 1953, Priscilla Johnson McMillan joined the Senate staff of John F. Kennedy, then a newly elected Democrat from Massachusetts. As she told it, he was “mesmerizing” and flirtatious; if you got into a cab with him, “he’d be on you like a toad.” She turned him down but visited his bedside when he was hospitalized for spinal surgeries, posing as one of his sisters to get past a line of nurses.