After the TV show folded in 1963, Hickman went on to appear in such films as “Cat Ballou” with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin and such popular 1960s youth-oriented pictures as “How to Stuff a Wild Bikini,” “Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine” and “Ski Party.” Although his acting career slowed in the 1970s, he continued to appear in such TV shows as “The Mod Squad,” “Love, American Style” and “Clueless.”