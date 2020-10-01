When Mafalda spots workmen trying to locate a gas leaks, she asks: “Are you searching for our national roots?” In another sequence, Mafalda’s pet turtle is revealed to have an unusual name, Bureaucracy. When a friend asks why she gave it that name, Mafalda replies that she needs to come back the next day for more information. She can’t say exactly when.

“In Argentina I had to censor myself, because when I started to draw in Buenos Aires they clearly told me ‘no military, no religion, no sex,’ ” Quino once said, according to the Agence France-Presse. “And then I talked about all that, but in another way.”

Quino, who was born Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón but was best known by his one-word pen name, died Sept. 30 at his home in Luján de Cuyo, near the Argentine city of Mendoza. He was 88 and had recently suffered a stroke, his family told Argentine media.

“Mafalda” debuted in a Buenos Aires weekly in 1964, spread to Europe after being championed by Italian writer Umberto Eco and drew praise from American cartoonists such as “Doonesbury” creator Garry Trudeau, who once called Quino “a cartoon master working the outer edges of sweet dementia,” according to the Christian Science Monitor.

The comic strip was translated into more than 20 languages and established Quino as Argentina’s most famous cartoonist as well as a symbol of the movement for democracy and human rights after military uprisings in 1966 and 1976. “He said with humor what nobody dared at the time, and in such a way it could not be censored,” President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner said in 2014.

Like Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts,” “Mafalda” mixed young characters with adult punchlines. Mafalda listened to the Beatles, watched Woody Woodpecker cartoons and played with kids including her brother, Guille, the shopkeeper’s son, Manolito, and the diminutive Libertad, or Freedom, who Quino said he drew especially short “because freedom always seems small.”

But while Schulz’s characters inhabited a world that was usually gentle and sweet, Mafalda confronted issues like poverty and censorship. One strip showed her taking the train home from vacation and looking out the window with glee, comparing the experience to “watching the country on television.” Then the train passes a slum, where a boy stands barefoot on the side of the road.

“It’s a pity that TV has better programs than the country,” she says.

Even the strip’s best-known gag, Mafalda’s hatred of soup, was a cover for political commentary. When Mafalda realizes her mother is cutting out a newspaper recipe for soup, she condemns freedom of the press. Noting that everything left-wing Cuban dictator Fidel Castro says is condemned in Argentina, she asks why Castro doesn’t praise soup and let the rest of the world think it’s bad.

“The soup had a political meaning,” Quino once told the Mexico City newspaper Reforma. “It was the governments that one has to swallow daily, especially in the dictatorship era in Latin America. It was really an allegory about that.”

Near the peak of the comic strip’s popularity in 1973, Quino announced he would no longer continue “Mafalda,” declaring that the cartoon had run its course. Privately, he was also concerned about the country’s turn toward authoritarianism. He later recalled visiting magazines that published his work, only to find their offices bombed or pockmarked with bullets.

“If I had continued drawing her, they would have shot me once, or four times,” he said, according to BBC News.

Quino later drew occasional “Mafalda” cartoons for public health efforts and political causes, including a UNESCO campaign on behalf of children’s rights. The injustices he had examined and satirized decades earlier were still prevalent, he lamented in a 2000 interview with the magazine UNESCO Courier.

“I don’t believe humor can alter anything,” he said. “But sometimes it can be the little grain of sand that acts as a catalyst to change.”

The son of Spanish immigrants, Quino was born in Mendoza on July 17, 1932. He later recalled growing up in confusion, trying to distinguish the good Spaniards from the bad as his pro-democracy parents told him about Franco and the country’s civil war.

“To try to undo the mess, little Quino starts to draw, in silence,” he wrote in an autobiography on his website.

His artistic ambition was spurred by an uncle who worked as a painter and graphic designer, and whose name, Joaquín, led him to go by Quino. According to “Mafalda,” a 2014 history of the comic by Isabella Cosse, he enrolled in art school at 12, after his mother died, only to drop out three years later after the death of his father.

Quino published his first cartoon in 1954 and released his first book, the cartooning compilation “Mundo Quino,” in 1963. Around that same time, he was commissioned to create a comic strip as part of an advertising campaign for Mansfield, a new home appliance brand from the manufacturer Siam Di Tella.

They wanted “a mixture of Blondie and Peanuts,” according to a biography on Quino’s website, with a family of characters whose names started with the letter M to match the brand. Mafalda soon burst onto the page, with the walls of her room decorated with pictures of “Peanuts” characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

While the advertising campaign was canceled and Mansfield was never launched, Quino held on to the cartoons, which ran in the weekly magazine Primera Plana before appearing in the Buenos Aires newspaper El Mundo six days a week.

When the military dictatorship began hunting down, torturing and “disappearing” its political opponents in 1976, he went into self-imposed exile in Milan with his wife, Alicia Colombo. They later split their time between Madrid and Buenos Aires, where he drew cartoons for newspapers such as Clarín. He received Spain’s Prince of Asturias Award in 2014, and his wife died in 2017. They had no children.

In a tribute for the Spanish newspaper El País, journalist Álex Grijelmo wrote that Quino was sometimes asked what Mafalda would be like if she were alive today. He replied “that she was probably already dead, because she would have been one of the disappeared.”

Years earlier, before the disappearances began in earnest, he had drawn Mafalda seated before a globe, daydreaming about becoming a U.N. interpreter. If one delegate told another that his country was disgusting, she mused, she would intentionally misinterpret his words and say he found the country charming.

“And troubles and wars will be over and the world will be safe!” she said, before something else occurred to her. “Promise me,” she told the globe, leaning forward to make her point clear, “that you will last until I grow up.”