Mr. Morfin spent about 20 years working in newsroom finance for the Reuters wire service before joining The Post in 2009.
Rafael Morfin Rojas was born in Mexico City on Oct. 29, 1959. His father was an accountant, and his mother was a homemaker. He graduated in 1982 with an accounting degree from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial, a business school in Mexico City.
He joined Reuters in Mexico City and later worked for the company in Miami before transferring to the Washington office in 1999. He was a resident of Sterling, Va.
In addition to his son, of Lovettsville, Va., survivors include his wife of 33 years, the former Maria Enciso; a daughter, Pilar Morfin of Richmond; a brother; and two sisters; and a grandson.
