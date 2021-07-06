Such was the reach of her talk shows that even Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. secretary of state, agreed to be interviewed by her. “The important thing when I interview somebody, here and in Italy, is to make them feel at home,” Ms. Carrà told the Christian Science Monitor in 1986. “I told Dr. Kissinger, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be at your ease,’ but he didn’t believe me so much. At the end, though, he said, ‘Yes, you are perfectly right.’ ”