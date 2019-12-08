Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a “medical emergency.’’

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

