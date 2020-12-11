Mr. Perkins left a head coaching job with the Giants to succeed Bryant following the 1982 season. It was a dream job for the former Crimson Tide star receiver.

He played for Alabama from 1964 to 1966, catching passes from such renowned quarterbacks as Joe Namath, Steve Sloan and Ken Stabler. He later played in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts from 1967 to 1971 and was a favorite target of Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.

He caught a 68-yard touchdown pass in the 1970 AFC championship game to propel the Colts to an appearance in Super Bowl V, which they won over the Dallas Cowboys.

Mr. Perkins was an assistant coach for the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers before being named head coach of the Giants in 1979. He was followed by a coach he hired, Bill Parcells, who later led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories.

“He’s the only reason I was in pro football,” Parcells told the Associated Press. “He’s the one who brought me into the league.”

After four years at Alabama, where he compiled a 32-15-1 record, Mr. Perkins became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987. He retired in 1990 after four losing seasons at Tampa Bay. His NFL coaching record was 42-75 over nine years.

Walter Ray Perkins was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Petal, Miss. His mother was a homemaker, his father a carpenter.

Parcells, the defensive coordinator Mr. Perkins had hired, led the Giants to five postseason berths, two NFC East titles and two Super Bowl victories in his eight seasons as coach.

“I loved Ray and he was a very close friend of mine,” Parcells said Wednesday. “I was very saddened by the news.

Later, Mr. Perkins was head coach at Arkansas State in 1992, then later became offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Survivors include his second wife, Lisa Perkins; two sons from his first marriage, and two daughters from his second marriage to Shelby Perkins.