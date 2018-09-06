Reaction to the death on Thursday of actor Burt Reynolds:

— “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.” — Sally Field, in a statement released to The Associated Press.

— “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s loving father for 30 years. We will miss him and his great laugh.” — Loni Anderson and Quinton Anderson Reynolds, Burt Reynolds’ ex-wife and son, in a statement to the AP.

— “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor — check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Twitter.

— “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you.” — Dolly Parton, who posted the statement on social media along with a photo of Reynolds in a sheriff’s uniform in their 1982 film “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”



FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2008 file photo, Burt Reynolds appears in Los Angeles. Reynolds, who starred in films including “Deliverance,” “Boogie Nights,” and the “Smokey and the Bandit” films, died at age 82, according to his agent. (Kevork Djansezian, File/Associated Press)

— “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.” — Mark Wahlberg, via Twitter.

“A sad day, my friend Burt Reynolds has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in ‘First Blood,’ I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo! He laughed, He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP Buddy.” — Sylvester Stallone, on Instagram.

— “Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, ‘Hi, I’m Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70’s.’ How do you not love that?” — comedian Michael Ian Black, via Twitter.

— “Burt, what an impact you made. Working beside you and seeing firsthand what a movie star was like when cameras were and were not rolling was truly instructive. Thanks for the kindness you always extended. RIP, Giant.” — Actor Carl Weathers, on Twitter.

— “I’m 19. I get a few lines in a movie. The megastar on set was really nice and cool to this punk actor (me) for no reason. The director called me before the movie came out to tell me I had hit the cutting room floor. But I never forgot that Star. Thanks Burt.” — Kevin Bacon, on Twitter.

— “Burt Reynolds the movie star was larger-than-life. Burt the man was down-to-earth, funny as hell, and more talented than he ever gave himself credit for. A true icon has passed.” — Larry King, in a tweet.

— “Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. You were an icon and one of my heroes.” — Actor Danny Trejo, on Twitter.

— “It was just two weeks ago that we were talking about the upcoming college football season and the ‘Noles. Burt, better known as ‘Buddy’ to his friends, loved FSU football and no matter how big a star he became, he never forgot his friends from the FSU family. I will forever remember our conversations and the true friend that he was.” — ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso, a teammate and roommate of Reynolds’ when both played football for the Florida State Seminoles in the 1950s. Via Twitter.

“Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow.” — Lena Dunham, on Twitter.

“’Stroker Ace was born to race.’ Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP.” — NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache.” — Steve Harvey, via Twitter.

