The conservative writer and pundit Krauthammer has died. His death was announced Thursday, June 21, 2018, by two media organizations that employed him, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post. He was 68.

Reactions to the death of conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer.

“Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of an intellectual giant and dear friend, Charles Krauthammer. For decades, Charles’ words have strengthened our democracy. His work was far-reaching and influential — and while his voice will be deeply missed, his ideas and values will always be a part of our country.” — President George W. Bush, in a written statement.

“Charles Krauthammer was one of the great thinkers of our time. A giant in his intellect and his character. A good and gracious man. And a dear friend. This is such a loss.” — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Twitter.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Charles Krauthammer this afternoon.” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter.

“He was such a decent man. His commentary was principled and piercing. What a loss.” — David Gregory, CNN political analyst, on Twitter.

“We’ve lost a national treasure.” — Megyn Kelly, NBC news anchor, on Twitter.

“No greater master of the form.” — New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, on Twitter.

“A loss of wisdom and talent.” — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Twitter.

“One of baseball’s greatest fans — Charles Krauthammer — passed away today ... He was loved and admired by many and will be truly missed here at Nationals Park.” — Official Twitter account of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team, on Twitter.

“Charles Krauthammer was a man of extraordinary intellect. Truly one of a kind. The conservative movement & the nation will miss his incredible insight, especially in times such as these.” — Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, on Twitter.

“Very sad to report the death of Charles Krauthammer — award winning journalist and a courageous, caring man,” — Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS Newshour, on Twitter.

“Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died.” — Brit Hume, political analyst for Fox News, on Twitter.

“We have lost a great mind, a great conservative and a great American. I, like millions of Americans, will miss the wit and wisdom of Charles Krauthammer.” — Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, on Twitter.

“Charles Krauthammer’s columns and commentary shaped American politics for generations.” — CNN media analyst Brian Stelter, on Twitter.

“A remarkable man, whom we all shall miss.” — Actor James Woods, on Twitter.

“Everyone at Fox News is saddened to report that our dear friend — a giant of our industry — Charles Krauthammer has passed away.” Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, on Twitter.

“RIP good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts — your legacy — will live on here.” — Bret Baier, chief political anchor, Fox News, on Twitter.

