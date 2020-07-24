Ms. Carpenter, whose first name rhymed with “keen,” was thrust into the public eye in 1959, when her husband was selected as part of the country’s first group of astronauts. The other in the Mercury 7 crew were Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Walter M. Schirra Jr., Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Donald “Deke” Slayton.

The astronauts were hailed as national heroes and were seen as embodying the spirit of American courage and know-how at the height of the Cold War. All seven were married, and their wives were expected to uphold the same ideal image of Space Age perfection.

Ms. Carpenter and the other astronauts’ wives first appeared on the cover of Life magazine on Sept. 21, 1959. She was at the center of the photograph, “no doubt because the editors regarded her as prettiest,” Tom Wolfe wrote in his best-selling 1979 book about the space program, “The Right Stuff.”

While their husbands trained for dangerous missions, the women were raising the children, managing households, maintaining a stoic cheerfulness and — according to the standards of the era — exuding a certain aura of glamour and charm.

“As far as the wives were concerned,” Wolfe wrote, “their outlook was the same as that of officers’ wives generally, only more so. The main thing was not to say or do anything that reflected badly upon your husband.”

The women were seen as appendages to their husbands and were portrayed in the media in the physically objectifying style commonplace at the time. Ms. Carpenter was invariably described as a “blue-eyed blonde” — or sometimes a “green-eyed blonde” — “shapely” and “a dish.”

“I’m a woman of 34 whose life has been shaped and conditioned by the world of men and their challenges,” Ms. Carpenter said in 1962, while addressing a group of 250 women in New York. “I’m a modern-day camp follower.” She told one interviewer, “A husband — a man — is a rare, wonderful creature, a pleasure to wait on and love.”

In May 1962, Scott Carpenter became the second U.S. astronaut, after Glenn, to orbit Earth. He landed somewhat off course and floated in a raft in the Atlantic Ocean for 40 minutes before he was found.

Even under those circumstances, a Washington Post story described the “silver blonde Mrs. Carpenter” as “smiling, radiant and lovely.”

Afterward, Ms. Carpenter and her four children accompanied her husband to the White House, where they were greeted by President John F. Kennedy. She appeared on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and other TV programs and reportedly inspired the title character in playwright Neil Simon’s 1966 Broadway comedy “The Star-Spangled Girl.” She took part in a ticker-tape parade in New York.

“You can’t imagine what 5 million people looked like if you weren’t in New York that day,” Ms. Carpenter told The Post in 1974. “From the airport to city hall, hanging from buildings, packed into Wall Street, laughing and crying. I have seen the Kennedy hysteria, but this was something else. They treated those men as if they were super human.”

She knew all too well how human the astronauts really were. The women banded together in solidarity, as described in Lily Koppel’s 2013 book “The Astronaut Wives Club,” helping one another through the triumphs and trials of their highflying lives.

“Five of us built houses at once, in an area 30 miles below Houston,” Ms. Carpenter told The Post. “And, independently, without discussing it, we all built them with no windows in the front, and with walled courtyards, as if we knew what was coming.”

As “The Right Stuff” and “The Astronaut Wives Club” spelled out, several astronauts pursued other women and had affairs when they were away from home.

The wives comforted one another through public tragedies and private grief. When one of the women lost a child to leukemia, the others mowed her lawn and left meals in her freezer. Behind the courtyard walls, they smoked the cigarettes that couldn’t be seen in public and shared stories that only they would understand.

“I really see them as America’s first reality stars,” Koppel told NPR in 2013. “These women who were unknown military wives in the background, married to test pilots, obviously had to be pretty brave to even be married to a man with that kind of high-risk job. But all of a sudden, America’s looking to them as model housewives, and they’re going to have a role throughout the space race of presenting the perfect American family to the rest of the world.”

The bond among the wives was perhaps tighter than that among the hypercompetitive astronauts themselves. Ms. Carpenter was especially close to Annie Glenn, John Glenn’s wife, who had a speech disorder and found it almost impossible to speak in public or talk on the telephone. Annie Glenn died in May at age 100, leaving Ms. Carpenter as the last survivor of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and their spouses.

In 1965, Ms. Carpenter embarked on an independent career, writing a syndicated newspaper column, “A Woman, Still.” She settled in Bethesda, Md., and continued to appear as a dutiful astronaut’s wife until 1968. By then, she and her husband were separated, and she gave up her column.

“I didn’t feel honest anymore,” she said in 1974. “It was a wife’s column, and there wasn’t any marriage.”

She campaigned for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) during the 1968 presidential campaign, until his assassination that June, and became friendly with Kennedy’s family and other members of Washington’s political and journalistic elite. After years apart, she and Scott Carpenter were divorced in 1972.

The same year, at the urging of Katharine Graham, then the publisher of The Washington Post, Ms. Carpenter became the host of “Everywoman,” a nightly television show on Channel 9 (then known as WTOP-TV).

She was also co-host of a morning show and became known for confronting her guests about serious issues. When interviewing the creator of the Barbie doll in 1974, Ms. Carpenter called the doll “an anachronism, born 16 years ago, with breasts. . . . Does she ever paint picket signs? Is she for or against abortion?”

Still, even as Ms. Carpenter became a well-known TV personality, many people viewed her only in relation to her former husband. In a letter to the editor in 1973, she criticized a Post story that referred to her as “ex-wife of the astronaut.”

“I have lived totally apart from ‘the astronaut’ for six years,” Ms. Carpenter wrote. “I am a single whole person — secure and happy in that status. . . . I would like to be recognized as Me, unencumbered by hyphens or gratuitous references to the past, and I am convinced I speak for a growing number of women who are newly responsive and aware of their own unique identities.”

Rene Louise Mason was born April 12, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa. She was 2 when her parents divorced. She was adopted by her stepfather and, from 12, used his surname, Price.

She grew up in Iowa and in Boulder, Colo. Her mother worked for a time at a rail yard, and her stepfather was a builder.

After two years at the University of Colorado, she dropped out in 1948 to marry Carpenter, a Navy officer and test pilot. He died in 2013.

They had five children. A son, Tim Carpenter, died as an infant in 1951. Another son, Marc Scott Carpenter, died in 2011. Survivors include three children, Jay Carpenter, Kris Stoever and Candace Carpenter; a half sister; a half brother; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

In 1977, Ms. Carpenter married Lester Shor, a Washington real estate developer. They lived in Georgetown before moving to Colorado in 1990. He died in 2017.

Four of the marriages of the original seven astronauts ended in divorce. (One astronaut, Grissom, died in a launchpad accident in 1967.) It was common knowledge that Scott Carpenter had numerous affairs while they were married, but Ms. Carpenter never said anything derogatory about him in public. She was upset with what she considered the salacious and condescending tone of the book “The Astronaut Wives Club” and with the current ABC-TV series of the same name.

“Every segment of the show is fiction!” she told Post columnist John Kelly in 2015. “Every segment!”