Richard L. Barovick, a newsletter publisher and international trade consultant, died Nov. 11 at his home in Doylestown, Pa. He was 88.

The cause was complications from lung cancer, said his daughter, Nadia Penza.

Mr. Barovick spent his early career in New York as a reporter and editor with the Journal of Commerce, doing marketing work for the trade association for the British automotive industry and communications work for the U.N. Development Program before coming to the Washington area in 1968.

He was an editor at Business Abroad, a publication of the financial information provider Dun & Bradstreet, and held public-relations jobs before starting an international trade consultancy in 1979 under the name International Business Affairs. The firm published newsletters and had such clients as Bechtel, the glassmaker Corning, Dow Chemical, Ford and Westinghouse.

Starting in 1987, he spent five years as executive director of the National Federation of Export Associations, a trade group for smaller export-trading companies. He spent the next 25 years as a freelance writer. He also provided government-relations advice to associations and banks as well as expert testimony to Congress. He prepared analyses on U.S. export programs and worked with Rep. Bill Alexander Jr. (D-Ark.) on forming a House export task force.

Richard Leon Barovick was born in Manhattan on March 12, 1930. He graduated from Columbia University in 1951 and received master’s degrees in English and political science from New York University, in 1958 and 1966, respectively.

He moved to Doylestown from Silver Spring, Md., in 2017.

His first marriage, to Lani Drake, ended in divorce. His second wife, the former Janet Wheeler Warner, died in 2017 after 32 years of marriage. Survivors include a daughter from his first marriage, Nadia Penza of Doylestown; three stepchildren, Leslie Warner of Acton, Mass., Susan Warner of Parksville, British Columbia, and Ben Warner of Malden, Mass.; a brother; and four grandchildren.

