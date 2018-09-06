Richard DeVos, a billionaire co-founder of Amway, the direct-sales company built on a far-flung sales network and who later bought the Orlando Magic professional basketball team and became a powerful force in Republican politics through his financial donations and conservative social views, died Sept. 6 at his home in Ada, Mich. He was 92.

Amway announced his death, saying the cause was complications from an infection. He received a heart transplant in 1997.

Mr. DeVos, who was the father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, co-founded Amway in 1959 with a high school friend from Michigan, Jay Van Andel. They adapted the person-to-person sales methods they learned during a decade of selling vitamins to selling cleaning products.

Beginning in a converted gas station in Grand Rapids, Mich. Mr. DeVos and Van Andel built Amway into a privately held billion-dollar company by 1980, selling everything from soap to jewelry to paint and kitchen appliances. The company’s sales force — known as distributors — grew wealthy, in large part, by recruiting new people to sell Amway products. A portion of each person’s sales trickled back upstream through the network begun by Van Andel and Mr. DeVos.

As the company’s longtime president, Mr. DeVos was often the public face of Amway. At revival-style meetings of his company’s distributors, he often invoked the conservative religious and political values that guided his life. He also conspicuously flaunted his wealth, wearing diamond rings, driving a green Rolls-Royce and greeting guests on a huge yacht — at least in part to inspire his worldwide army of distributors.

“The great performers in Amway are a unique breed of people. Those are the real goers, the tigers of the world,” Mr. DeVos told The Washington Post in 1984. “We keep them around, I think, because they have a sense of involvement. Because we recognize their self-worth. We keep telling them we love them for whatever they do.”



Richard DeVos speaking on the court after an Orlando Magic playoff victory in 2009. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The company’s sales techniques sometimes came under scrutiny from regulatory authorities, and in 1983 paid a $25 million fine in Canada for customs fraud. Critics often derided as a cultlike company built on a pyramid-style business model, but the employees’ bonuses were based on actual sales, not merely on recruiting,

In the 1980s, Mr. DeVos was finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, and he helped fund such stalwart conservative organizations as the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, Hillsdale College in Michigan and various religious and educational institutions. Van Andel, who died in 2004, shared Mr. DeVos’s conservative views, and Amway became a leading corporate contributor to Republican political candidates.

He supported measures to provide taxpayer-funded vouchers to parents who wanted to send their children to private schools — a principle his daughter-in-law advocated before she was named education secretary.

Mr. DeVos was named to the White House AIDS Commission by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, but he earned the fierce enmity of gay rights groups through his public comments and his opposition of same-sex marriage.

“They were hanging me in effigy because I wasn’t sympathetic to all of their requests for special treatment,” he said in 2009. “Because at that time it was always somebody else’s fault. And I said, ‘You are responsible for your actions, too, you know. Conduct yourself properly,’ which is a pretty solid Christian principle.”

His views sometimes led to boycotts of Amway products and criticism of the Orlando Magic, the NBA team Mr. DeVos and his family have owned since 1991.

Mr. Devos stepped down as president of Amway in 1993 in favor his son Dick DeVos, the husband of Betsy DeVos. Another son, Doug DeVos, became Amway president in 2002.

His wife of 64 years, the former Helen Van Wesep, died in 2017. Survivors include four children; two sisters; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A complete obituary will follow.