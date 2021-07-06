Working across multiple genres, Mr. Donner acquired a reputation as a stylish technician who encouraged actors to improvise and rooted even the most fantastical stories in reality. While shooting “Superman” (1978), he mounted a sign in his office bearing the word “verisimilitude.” He wanted seriousness, not camp — “You’ll believe a man can fly” became the movie’s tagline — without sacrificing entertainment for the audience or himself.
“When it’s not [great] I’m splitting,” he told Britain’s Empire magazine in 2006. “As soon as I realize I’m not having fun, I’m on the beach in Maui, baby.”
Mr. Donner directed television shows for more than a decade before making his film breakthrough with “The Omen” (1976), which starred Gregory Peck and Lee Remick as the adoptive parents of Damien, a young boy who is believed to be the Antichrist. While critics dismissed the film as an “Exorcist” knockoff — both movies featured Catholic priests and grisly deaths — “The Omen” made more than $60 million and spawned a film franchise.
It also led Mr. Donner to receive a $1 million offer to direct “Superman” and its sequel, four decades after the comic book character was created by two young men from Cleveland. Mr. Donner cast Margot Kidder as raspy-voiced reporter Lois Lane and tapped a handsome but obscure stage actor named Christopher Reeve for the title role, believing that audiences would have trouble accepting a marquee star flying through the air in a red cape and tights.
To help the scrawny Reeve bulk up, he hired British bodybuilder David Prowse, who had portrayed Darth Vader in “Star Wars.” He pushed for a revised screenplay after concluding that the original 500-page draft, by “Godfather” author Mario Puzo, parodied the source material; talked Marlon Brando into appearing on-screen in the role of Superman’s father; and pushed special effects artists to elevate the movie’s flying shots, which relied on harnesses and front projection techniques.
The movie won a special-achievement Oscar for visual effects and made more than $300 million worldwide, becoming one of the decade’s biggest hits. “ ‘Superman’ is a pure delight,” wrote film critic Roger Ebert, “a wondrous combination of all the old-fashioned things we never really get tired of: adventure and romance, heroes and villains, earthshaking special effects, and — you know what else? Wit.”
Yet Mr. Donner was fired while filming “Superman II” (1980), amid conflict with producers Alexander and Ilya Salkind. He complained that he had never received a budget or schedule for the movies, and he was replaced by Richard Lester, who reshot most of the sequel. (Mr. Donner’s version was released on DVD in 2006.)
In 1987, he launched yet another movie franchise with “Lethal Weapon,” about a mismatched pair of Los Angeles homicide detectives: Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson), a depressed former Green Beret who is contemplating suicide, and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), a dignified family man. Propelled by the chemistry between its stars, the movie became a box office hit and inspired three sequels, collectively grossing nearly $1 billion.
Alongside the noisy action sequences and wisecracks, the “Lethal Weapon” movies included traces of Mr. Donner’s political views, which he said he sought to smuggle into his films without smothering their wide appeal: a sign condemning the National Rifle Association, an abortion rights T-shirt, arguments against apartheid and tuna fishing. “If I’m a provocateur of anything,” he once said, “I hope it’s good emotion and humor.”
Richard Donald Schwartzberg was born in the Bronx on April 24, 1930, and grew up in Mount Vernon, N.Y. His father, a Russian Jewish immigrant, ran a furniture manufacturing company; his mother, a daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants, was a homemaker.
Mr. Donner developed an interest in film while visiting a movie theater his grandfather owned in Brooklyn. After graduating from high school, he served as an aerial photographer in the Navy and studied business at New York University. He dropped out to become an actor, but his career in front of the camera came to an abrupt end when director Martin Ritt pulled him aside to tell him he couldn’t “take direction” and “ought to be a director.”
By the early 1960s, Mr. Donner had moved to Los Angeles, where he directed one of the most acclaimed episodes of “The Twilight Zone”: “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” in which William Shatner thinks he sees a gremlin on the wing of an airplane and goes hysterical with fear. The first feature film he directed, “X-15” (1961), was about the development of an experimental aircraft.
A few years after the success of “Superman,” he was recruited to direct “The Goonies” (1985), based on a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg about a group of children trying to find a pirate’s treasure. Mr. Donner had never worked with children but said Spielberg “thought I was as big a kid as he was.” The movie grossed more than $120 million, with an adolescent cast that included future stars Sean Astin and Josh Brolin.
“The annoying thing was the lack of discipline, and that was also what was great because it meant that they weren’t professionals,” Mr. Donner told the website Uproxx. Before shooting a water scene, he told the child actors not to splash John Matuszak, a former National Football League player who portrayed the gentle giant Sloth. He explained that the water would ruin Matuszak’s makeup, which took four hours to apply — only to watch in horror as the actors gleefully “drenched him” on the first take.
“They were just this nutty little group of kids,” Mr. Donner told USA Today in 2010. “I never had kids, I never wanted kids, and when I worked with those kids, I knew why. But,” he added with pride, “they’re all my kids.”
Mr. Donner’s other movies included “Inside Moves” (1980), a stark turn from his typical popcorn fare, about a man who is crippled in a suicide attempt; “Scrooged” (1988), a droll retelling of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” starring Bill Murray; and two films with Gibson, the Western comedy “Maverick” (1994) and thriller “Conspiracy Theory” (1997).
While making the medieval adventure film “Ladyhawke” (1985), he met producer Lauren Shuler, whom he married in 1986. They started a production company, the Donners’ Co., which worked on movies including the X-Men franchise. Mr. Donner credited her with pulling him out of a depressive slump after the release of his widely panned drama “Radio Flyer” (1992).
“I was destroyed by the reaction to that film,” he told the New York Times. “You have no idea how it hurts. It tears you up inside and out and it affects your relationships, everything. It could have destroyed me. . . . But there was a point at which Lauren said to me: ‘It’s only a movie. We’ve got to move on.’ And she was right.”
Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.
Mr. Donner last directed “16 Blocks” (2006), an action thriller, and spoke in recent years of directing a fifth “Lethal Weapon.” He said that a sense of humor had helped prolong his career, enabling him to defuse tension on the set — especially with actors.
“I have a bust of Abraham Lincoln in my office,” he told Vanity Fair in 2011, “and it’s not because of the greatness he did for our country, but it’s because that whenever I look at it I have to remember an actor killed him.”