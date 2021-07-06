“The annoying thing was the lack of discipline, and that was also what was great because it meant that they weren’t professionals,” Mr. Donner told the website Uproxx. Before shooting a water scene, he told the child actors not to splash John Matuszak, a former National Football League player who portrayed the gentle giant Sloth. He explained that the water would ruin Matuszak’s makeup, which took four hours to apply — only to watch in horror as the actors gleefully “drenched him” on the first take.