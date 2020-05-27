As a representative of National Geographic, Mr. Pearson cultivated relationships with top figures at foreign embassies and in the U.S. government, gaining access to remote, hard-to-reach or forbidden places for the society’s photographers and writers.

He helped ease the way for National Geographic’s coverage of lunar landings, the discovery of the sunken wreck of the Titanic and the bringing of exhibits not seen before to the society’s museum in downtown Washington.

At the Alfalfa Club, Mr. Pearson’s duties included planning the club’s annual dinner — and the delicate diplomacy of assigning seats — for 700 high-ego leaders of government and business, almost all of whom believed they deserved a prestigious location at or near the head table. The club itself has about 200 members. Each is allowed to bring two guests to the annual dinner, held on the last Saturday in January. It has been the Alfalfa Club’s single annual event for 107 years.

Rarely does a year pass without someone complaining about a seat assignment, said Platts, the chairman of this year’s dinner who, in his day job, was treasurer at National Geographic.

Inevitably, the process is fraught with pitfalls and easily made mistakes. One year, just before the dinner, Mr. Pearson received a phone call from former president George H.W. Bush alerting him to the fact that the Chinese ambassador and the ambassador from Taiwan were both seated at the head table — socially awkward at the least, fuel for an international incident at worst. Appropriate seat changes were made.

Richard Esher Pearson, known as Dick, was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on May 17, 1928, and grew up in Philadelphia’s Main Line suburbs. His father was a banker. The family traced its ancestry back to the 18th century, and Mr. Pearson was a member of the Society of the Sons of the Revolution, the Society of Colonial Wars and the Colonial Society of Pennsylvania.

He graduated from the private Haverford School and, in 1950, from the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Army and in 1953 received a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He had lived in Washington since 1957, when he joined the staff of National Geographic. He retired from the society in 1994 as the de facto chief of protocol.

Mr. Pearson, who never married, leaves no immediate survivors.

He was trim at 6-foot-3, with ramrod posture, ruddy cheeks and white hair, trimmed in a military style flat-top, and he was rarely seen without a coat and tie, his friend Platts wrote. He often accompanied unattached, socially prominent women to social events. It was with a source of pride that he boasted to friends that for 60 years running he had worn the same white tie and tails to an annual charity ball in Philadelphia.

He sent handwritten thank-you notes on high-quality vellum paper to any and all who received him as a guest, be it for lunch, dinner, tea or a pleasant conversation. So promptly were the thank-you notes delivered that it was sometimes speculated that Mr. Pearson must have written them in advance and slipped them through the mail slot on his way out of the house.

From 1958 to 2018, Mr. Pearson filled a variety of roles at the Alfalfa Club, including board member and secretary. The club first met in 1913 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, and it moved in 1943 to the Capitol Hilton Hotel partly to accommodate President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wheelchair needs.

Traditionally presidents have been invited to the annual Alfalfa dinner, and most have attended, although President Trump has not.

The club was all male until 1994, when the gender line was broken with the admissions of Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, Red Cross President Elizabeth Dole and Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

As an Alfalfa officer, Mr. Pearson was a “stickler on protocol,” wrote Platts in his recollection of his friend: “More than once he chastised the Club’s calligrapher for writing ‘The British Ambassador’ on a place card that should have said ‘The Ambassador of the Court of St. James.’ ”

