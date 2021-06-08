In the wake of the Holocaust, many survivors, their descendants and Jews around the world felt forced to reconsider the meaning of their faith. Some survivors hewed even more closely to their religious traditions, regarding every Sabbath as a victory over Hitler. Others, fearing resurgences of antisemitism, distanced themselves and their children from Judaism. For many, the question of how and whether to honor their faith was never fully settled, a wound left unhealed years after the Allies liberated the camps.