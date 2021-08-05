“Look around this town,” Mr. Trumka told her. “Nemacolin’s a dying town. There’s no jobs here. Our kids are moving away because there’s no future here. And here’s a man, Barack Obama, who’s going to fight for people like us, and you want to tell me that you won’t vote for him because of the color of his skin?” He paused. “Are you out of your ever-loving mind, lady?”