President Ronald Reagan remarks from moving train in 1984 on the "whistle stop tour" through Ohio, with Secret Service agent Robert DeProspero at his side. (Reagan Presidential Library, National Archives and Records Administration)

Robert DeProspero, a Secret Service agent who protected five presidents and retooled security standards after a would-be assassin shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, died March 4 in his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 80.

The cause was complications from amyloidosis, a condition that causes abnormal protein production and deposition in various organs, said his daughter, Robin DeProspero.

During a 20-year Secret Service career, Mr. DeProspero became best known for the stern image of him captured in photographs from Reagan’s two terms in the White House. He was the 40th president’s constant shadow, never more than two or three steps away and often wearing a three-piece suit. Though just 5-foot-7, the onetime college wrestler had an intimidating presence. His body was thick with muscles from a strict weight-lifting routine, and his protruding brow appeared permanently furrowed in concentration.

Known as “Mr. D” to his agents and “Agent No” among some White House staff, Mr. DeProspero frustrated a long line of political aides and foreign emissaries by politely yet firmly rejecting plans that in his view left the president too exposed to attack.

During Reagan’s first months in office, Mr. DeProspero was the deputy overseeing the presidential security detail. He clashed with deputy chief of staff Michael K. Deaver over what the agent considered the White House’s lackadaisical approach to security. Deaver, a political mastermind who created Reagan’s popular “everyman” image, had argued the president’s political success hinged on the removal of physical barriers between him and voters.

That philosophy ended after March 30, 1981, when a would-be assassin, John W. Hinckley Jr., fired six shots from his revolver as Reagan stepped outside the Washington Hilton after an giving a speech and was making his way to the presidential limousine.



President and Nancy Reagan walk with agent Robert DeProspero, left of the president in the gray suit in March 1981. (Reagan Presidential Library, National Archives and Records Administration)

One bullet pierced Reagan’s lung. Others struck Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty. Press secretary James S. Brady, struck in the head, was left partially paralyzed. Hinckley, who said he hoped the assassination would impress the actress Jodie Foster, spent 35 years in a government psychiatric hospital before being released in 2016.

In the months after the attack, Mr. DeProspero took over Reagan’s security detail. He imposed a raft of new security requirements, some of which remain standard Secret Service protocol.

He is credited with the agency’s decision to begin using magnetometers to screen guests to all presidential visits away from White House. Presidential advisers had long resisted such electronic frisking, fearing it might alienate invited donors and constituents.

Mr. DeProspero also enacted the policy, still in force today, of stationing an agent at the closest trauma hospital whenever the president travels.

After the attempt on Reagan, presidential detail leader Jerry Parr shoved Reagan into the open door of his waiting limousine. As the driver sped toward the White House, Reagan did not realize he had been shot.

But seeing Reagan cough up a bit of bloody spittle, Parr feared the president was seriously injured. Parr made the on-the-spot decision to reroute the limousine to George Washington University Hospital. Emergency room doctors who treated the president said later that Reagan probably would have died if he had returned to the White House as planned.

Mr. DeProspero also successfully pushed for the installation of bulletproof glass on many White House windows, over the objections of the mansion’s historical preservationists.

Joseph Petro, a former Secret Service agent who trained under Mr. DeProspero and later rose to lead the Reagan detail, said his mentor was tough but beloved by the agents he led. He said he had a knack for spotting a gap in the rings of security that agents tried to form around the president, and then diplomatically demanding the hole be filled.

“His legacy will always be that he was an uncompromising agent,” Petro said. “He had principles, and he wouldn’t compromise them for anybody — not even the president. He set the standard for so many agents.”

The core assignment of the president’s detail is to evacuate and cover the president in case of any threat. Mr. DeProspero drilled his agents in plans that would allow them to remove the president from danger or cover his exposed body within seconds. He recommended agents to cut hidden escape doors in stage floors for quick evacuation, keep the limousine nearby as a getaway and carry a bullet-stopping metal shield.

“If something bad happens, you don’t have minutes,” Mr. DeProspero often told them. “You have seconds.”

Mr. DeProspero developed a close bond with Reagan, whom he said never expressed any fear for himself after the shooting. In an interview with this reporter for an upcoming book about the Secret Service, Mr. DeProspero recalled Reagan’s habit of cheerfully whistling as he worked at his “Western White House” ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“Mr. President, you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders,” Mr. DeProspero told him. “You come out here and you just seem to be carefree. You’re my responsibility, and I can’t sleep at night.”

“Well, Bobby,” Reagan said, winking. “You gotta delegate.”

On foreign trips, Mr. DeProspero upset some hosts by demanding that he stand next to Reagan even at formal events. In Colombia, the president’s military guards tried to block Reagan’s entourage from following Reagan inside a ceremonial palace. Mr. DeProspero jabbed one guard in the mid-section, ran past him and rejoined the president, he said. He elbowed a protocol officer in the ribs when the officer tried to pull him away from Reagan in a ceremony outside.

Mr. DeProspero recalled in the interview that James A. Baker III, Reagan’s chief of staff, yelled out with encouragement, “Kick his ass, Bobby!”

Robert Lee DeProspero, whose father was a coal-miner and whose mother was a dime store clerk, was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on Dec. 31, 1938. At West Virginia University, he received a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1959 and a master’s degree in education in 1960.

He taught biology at James Madison High School in Vienna, Va., where he also coached wrestling and football. Fathers of several boys he coached worked as top officials in the Secret Service, and they recruited him in 1965.

Unlike most agents, who rotate between investigating financial crimes, serving on protection details and filling administrative positions, he worked almost exclusively as a “body” man for presidents, vice presidents and presidential candidates.

In 1959, he married Patricia Townsend. In addition to his wife, of Scottsdale, Ariz., survivors include two children, Robert N. DeProspero of The Colony, Texas, and Robin DeProspero-Philpot of Leesburg, Va.; a brother; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. DeProspero could be vain about his high standards, and damnably certain he was always right when it came to security. He also acknowledged his limitations.

“I am not overly intelligent,” he said in a 1985 interview with the Associated Press, shortly before his retirement. “I am certainly not the most suave person. I don’t have the greatest personality. But I think I have the ability to lead men.”

Eight members of Mr. DeProspero’s detail became assistant or deputy directors of the Secret Service, and two, Lewis Merletti and Brian Stafford, rose to become director.