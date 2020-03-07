He began his career as a real estate specialist working in sales, leasing and property management. He became a vice president of the company in 1984 and in that role identified, acquired and assembled property that led to such developments as Chevy Chase Pavilion, Gallery Bethesda luxury apartments, White Flint Place apartments and the Woodmont Triangle in Bethesda.
He succeeded his late brother James A. Donohoe III as chief executive and board chairman in 2014. He retired as CEO in 2017 but continued as chairman of the Donohue board.
During his 42 years with the company, the number of employees rose to 1,400 from 300. The company manages billions of dollars worth of property.
Robert Barry Donohue was born in Washington on Jan. 27, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from St. John’s College High School and from Marquette University in 1970.
He was a resident of Bethesda, Md., and a former board chairman of National Capital Bank.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Sharon Boeckel Donohue of Bethesda; three children, Robert B. Donohue Jr. and Elizabeth Donohue, both of Bethesda, and Michael A. Donohue of Boston; two sisters; a brother; and six grandchildren. A son, John P. Donohoe, died in 2016.
