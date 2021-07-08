“When my dad and I would do drugs together, it was like him trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew how,” Robert Downey Jr. said in an interview for “The New Breed,” a 1988 book on young actors. He later told the Times, “If my father were less of a pioneer, he probably would have been more of a father, but I wouldn’t be who I was. I think it’s valiant to make mistakes so your children don’t have to” — mistakes, he added, that included “being so stubborn that the only way I can have my self-respect is to blow off the system and not try to work within it.”