Some time before the airing of the “Jinx” documentary on HBO, producers of the show forewarned investigators of Mr. Durst’s “killed them all” reference in the final episode. Fearing he might flee the country, agents arrested him hours before the finale. He was in New Orleans living under an alias and was held for extradition to Los Angeles for Berman’s murder. Years of pretrial skirmishing followed. His trial began in March 2020, then was postponed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.