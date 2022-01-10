Police investigated, but the case — officially a missing-persons matter — went cold. The wiry and intense Mr. Durst spent much of the 1990s estranged from his family. Then he, too, vanished in October 2000 after authorities, acting on a tip, announced they had reopened the Kathleen Durst case.
Days before investigators were scheduled to meet with longtime Durst confidante Susan Berman, she was found dead at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. — shot in the back of the head, execution-style. The daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, she was compulsive about never letting in strangers.
Police also received an anonymous handwritten note alerting them to a “cadaver” at the Berman residence. (Court experts later testified the writing in the note closely resembled Mr. Durst’s.)
New York authorities tracked down Mr. Durst in mid-2001, only after he had been jailed in Galveston, Tex., in yet another homicide — the shooting and dismembering of Morris Black, his 71-year-old neighbor in a cheap rooming house. Mr. Durst had been hiding in the Gulf Coast city disguised as a mute woman when Black learned his true identity. Arguments and a fight followed, and in a struggle over a handgun, Black was killed.
Mr. Durst subsequently was arrested, jumped bond and was captured 45 days later in Pennsylvania, wearing yet another guise while shoplifting a $5 hoagie — even though he had $500 in his pocket and $37,000 in his car.
Returned to Galveston for trial, Mr. Durst claimed self-defense and was acquitted in Black’s death but, in a separate legal proceeding, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering. He said he threw the dismembered body into Galveston Bay in an alcohol-fueled panic, fearing authorities would never believe a millionaire transvestite.
Bent, frail and exhausted from a long life in the shadow of suspicion and on-the-run survival, Mr. Durst was convicted in September for the murder of Berman, who police believed harbored key information about his role in Kathleen Durst’s disappearance.
“Bob Durst has been around a lot of years, and he’s been able to commit a lot of horrific crimes,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said outside the courthouse where Mr. Durst was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury. “Considering what he’s done, he got a lot more of a life than he was entitled to.” Mr. Durst’s attorney said he would appeal the verdict.
On Oct. 14, Mr. Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Two days later, he was hospitalized for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and placed on a ventilator. Two weeks after that, he was indicted by a New York grand jury for second-degree murder of his first wife, almost 40 years after she had disappeared at age 29.
Mr. Durst died Jan. 10 at 78 while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections. His lawyer Chip Lewis confirmed the death, saying it was associated with Mr. Durst’s medical issues in recent years, but did not provide additional details.
Born into a real estate dynasty that ranked with the Trumps, Zeckendorfs and Helmsleys in New York, Mr. Durst had been a deeply troubled outlier of the family since his youth. He fought constantly with his younger brother Douglas, who went on to head the family empire. When Robert Durst tried joining the button-down real estate world, he failed miserably.
He was socially awkward, muttered to himself, belched noisily in public and urinated in office wastebaskets. In other settings, he could be smooth, urbane and enormously generous. He gave thousands of dollars to friends, attended the ballet and partied at Studio 54 and other Manhattan hot spots.
A master of disguises and aliases, he maintained a stash of wigs and masks and assumed false identities, including the names of high school classmates. He lied about his accomplishments, once claiming falsely that he held two doctoral degrees.
“Bob is incapable of telling the truth,” Douglas Durst told the New York Times in 2015. “He is a true psychopath, beyond any emotions. That’s why he does things, so he can experience the emotions that other people have vicariously. Because he has absolutely none of his own.”
Except for the Galveston homicide, he eluded and confounded police for years. Not until the broadcast on HBO in early 2015 of the high-profile documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” did authorities move in and arrest him in Berman’s murder.
The meticulously researched film, for which Mr. Durst provided 20 hours of interviews, delved into evidence suggesting his role in Kathleen Durst’s disappearance and Berman’s death. The filmmakers confronted Mr. Durst with a letter he had once sent to Berman misspelling Beverly Hills as “Beverley Hills,” the same way the word was spelled on the “cadaver” note. (He denied writing the latter.)
In the final episode of the six-part HBO series, he is heard muttering to himself during a bathroom break, apparently unaware that a microphone attached to his clothing is still live: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”
Andrew Jarecki, director and co-writer of “The Jinx,” said the comments were consistent with other more guarded statements throughout the film, in which Mr. Durst appeared oddly “driven to talk” about the evidence against him. (Jarecki had previously directed a 2010 feature film, “All Good Things,” starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst, inspired by Mr. Durst’s life.)
“He seems to like to put himself at risk,” Jarecki told the Times. “It may make him feel more vital … In this case, we felt he had a kind of compulsion to confess.”
The precise meaning of Mr. Durst’s words came under challenge when an October 2018 courtroom airing of the original unedited audio of the film revealed that his two bathroom statements had been reversed and several intervening comments deleted.
“This is show business,” Mr. Durst’s lead attorney, Dick DeGuerin, scoffed to the Times. “It’s not a documentary.”
“Jinx” editor Zac Stuart-Pontier, for his part, told the Times that “we put the line ‘killed them all’ at the very end of the last episode to end the series on a dramatic note, not to link it to any other line.”
Robert Alan Durst was born April 12, 1943, in New York City, the eldest of four children of Seymour Durst and the former Bernice Herstein.
His paternal grandfather, Joseph, emigrated from Eastern Europe in 1902 and worked his way into the Manhattan commercial and residential building management business. By 1927, he founded what would become the Durst Organization, which later entered the even more lucrative skyscraper development world and became a multibillion-dollar business.
Robert, called Bobby by acquaintances, grew up in affluent suburban Westchester County. He later claimed, at 7, to have witnessed his mother fall from the roof of the family mansion. His brother Douglas later said none of the children witnessed the death and that Robert was using the tragedy to make himself appear more sympathetic at trial.
The death — which relatives told the New York Times was an apparent suicide — left Robert emotionally scarred. He underwent psychiatric counseling to control outbursts of rage.
In 1965, he received an economics degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., then enrolled at the University of California at Los Angeles for graduate work. There he met Berman, a lively, aspiring writer and only child of David Berman, onetime partner of Nevada mobster Bugsy Siegel.
There was an immediate and potent chemistry between Bobby and Susan, whose mother had died by suicide and whose father had died in a hospital when she was 12. While the relationship was reportedly platonic, they shared deeply held confidences.
Meanwhile, in 1973, Mr. Durst married Kathleen McCormack, a dental hygienist and daughter of a middle-class Irish Catholic family, bringing her into one of the most prominent Jewish families in New York City.
Before marrying, they moved to Vermont and briefly operated a health food store. They returned to New York at Seymour Durst’s insistence that Robert join the family business.
Ill-suited for the job and increasingly estranged from his siblings and father, he eventually negotiating a $65 million separation from the family trust. His marriage also was collapsing.
Just after Christmas 1981, she admitted herself to a New York hospital with bruises to her face and head. Hospital records reportedly indicated the injuries were inflicted by her husband.
A month later, she vanished. As suspicion mounted around Mr. Durst, Berman became his personal handler, fending off police, family and the tabloids.
In 1990, he obtained a divorce from the absent Kathleen, claiming she had abandoned him. Ten years later, amid the new probe into Kathleen’s disappearance, Mr. Durst quickly married Debrah Lee Charatan a real estate executive and onetime girlfriend. She began managing his financial affairs and also served as heir to his estate, blocking his fortune from returning to the Durst family. They rarely lived together.
In addition to his wife and Douglas Durst, he had two other siblings, Thomas and Wendy. A complete list of survivors could not immediately be determined.
Some time before the airing of the “Jinx” documentary on HBO, producers of the show forewarned investigators of Mr. Durst’s “killed them all” reference in the final episode. Fearing he might flee the country, agents arrested him hours before the finale. He was in New Orleans living under an alias and was held for extradition to Los Angeles for Berman’s murder. Years of pretrial skirmishing followed. His trial began in March 2020, then was postponed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2016, Mr. Durst pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a .38-caliber revolver at the time of his arrest in New Orleans and was sentenced to seven years in prison for that crime.
Mr. Durst told Los Angeles County prosecutors in 2015 that he had spent much of his adult life on drugs and was on methamphetamine while being interviewed for “The Jinx.” “It should have been obvious,” he said, according to court papers. “And I’m surprised my lawyer let me go ahead with it, because it just — I looked like there was something going on.”