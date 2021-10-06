In later years, Mr. Elliott continued to work on fair-housing matters. He went into private law practice and served on the boards of the nonprofit National Committee Against Discrimination in Housing as well as Fannie Mae, a government-backed entity that buys home loans and packages them into securities. On his own, he would travel to cities — including New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — to fight against efforts to raze damaged public housing units and to help build affordable housing for low-income residents.