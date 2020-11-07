Throughout his career, Mr. Anson was considered one of the leading magazine writers of his generation, contributing to Time and Life magazines, New Times, Esquire, the Atlantic and Vanity Fair, where he began working in 1995. He published several books and was known for his fearless, sometimes combative approach to reporting — and his dealings with editors.

AD

Mr. Anson emerged from the New Journalism movement of the 1960s, which held that reporters should immerse themselves in their stories and employ dramatic literary devices to make their tales more compelling. He was 24 when he was sent to Vietnam to cover the war for Time magazine and narrowly escaped death after being held captive in Cambodia.

AD

Later, after he joined the magazine’s New York bureau, one of Mr. Anson’s first assignments was to write about boxer Joe Frazier.

“I thought this guy was completely out of his mind,” former Time writer Chris Byron said of Mr. Anson in a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “He got in the ring with Joe Frazier, and I think Frazier hit him so hard with the first punch, he got a broken leg or a dislocated shoulder. That guy hit him into the next county.

AD

“Everybody said, ‘Did you hear what Bob Anson did?’ ”

Mr. Anson often wrote about the troubled legacies of powerful or once-promising men, including in-depth examinations of the post-presidential years of Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton. He often chronicled lives cut short by tragedy or mystery, including those of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, comic writer Doug Kenney and Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, who was killed by his terrorist captors in Pakistan in 2002.

AD

“The why is always the hardest question for a journalist to answer,” Mr. Anson wrote in the August 2002 issue of Vanity Fair, “and it’s what brought Danny Pearl to Pakistan. ‘I want to know why they hate us so much,’ he said. Why he died trying to find out brought me.

AD

“My qualification is having been in a similar circumstance a long time ago—August 1970, in Cambodia, to be precise . . . The difference is, I came back.”

Mr. Anson also wrote a searching 1987 book, “Best Intentions: The Education and Killing of Edmund Perry,” about a young African American graduate of the elite Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire who was killed on a Harlem street by a White police officer. Edmund Perry, who went to Exeter through a program designed to bring students from underprivileged backgrounds to top prep schools, had been accepted to Stanford University.

AD

He “had everything going for him, all the things anyone was supposed to need to climb out of poverty and make it in America,” Mr. Anson wrote. But when Perry’s bright future was snuffed out after a late-night encounter with an undercover police officer, Mr. Anson discovered the story had many unexplored dimensions, including Perry’s history of drug-dealing and violence.

AD

“Something had gone dreadfully haywire,” Mr. Anson wrote, “not only for this one 17-year-old boy but, by extension, for the country itself.”

In 1989, Mr. Anson published a memoir, “War News: A Young Reporter in Indochina,” which “deserves its own special place in the literature of the Vietnam experience and in the annals of journalism,” former Washington Post foreign correspondent Thomas W. Lippman wrote in a review.

In the book, Mr. Anson described the excitement of being in a war zone, the feeling of being under fire and living to tell the tale.

AD

“Every day you could test yourself, your willingness to push the limits,” he wrote. “And God knows it was fun, not just the doing of it, but the recounting of it later at cocktail time, when everyone claimed the day’s closest call.”

AD

Robert Sam Anson was born March 12, 1945, in Cleveland. He did not know his father and took the last name of his mother, a teacher. He was raised by his mother and his maternal grandparents. His grandfather was a journalist who quizzed his grandson about news events.

At Notre Dame, Mr. Anson said he found his first father figure — the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, the university’s president. Mr. Anson, who studied English and international relations, began contributing to Time as an undergraduate and was hired by the magazine after his graduation in 1967.

During the 1970s, Mr. Anson was a freelance writer and author, writing a biography of 1972 Democratic presidential nominee George S. McGovern and another book that questioned the results of investigations into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. A 1981 book, “Gone Crazy and Back Again,” traced the rise of Rolling Stone magazine and its influence on the 1960s and ’70s.

AD

AD

In the early 1990s, Mr. Anson was working on a book about the Walt Disney Co. when his publisher, Simon & Schuster, canceled the project. Mr. Anson sued for $1 million, suggesting that the publisher was pressured by corporate overlords. He settled out of court.

Mr. Anson was named editor of Los Angeles magazine in 1995, setting off a tumultuous period in which 17 of the magazine’s 19 contributing editors were gone within two months. Employees complained that he was moody, dismissive and prone to making sexist remarks.

“Robert Sam Anson is a bull who carries his own china shop around him,” Rod Lurie, the magazine’s onetime film critic, said at the time. After five months at the magazine, Mr. Anson was fired.

AD

Even in the best of circumstances, he could be hard to manage and was known to get in the occasional fistfight.

AD

“I would say he’s a great journalist and an excellent kick boxer, as anyone who’s wrangled with him knows,” former Esquire editor David Hirshey told the Los Angeles Times.

“There was a lot of blood on the walls, most of it mine, but in the end I always got a fax congratulating me on staying in the trenches with him.”

Mr. Anson’s marriages to Diane McAniff, Sharon Haddock and Amanda Kyser ended in divorce. Survivors include two children from his first marriage; a daughter from his third marriage; a sister; and a grandson.

In his book “War News,” Mr. Anson wrote that, after quarrels with his editors at Time over his coverage of the Vietnam War, he was sent to Cambodia, only to have the war follow him there.

AD

He was captured by North Vietnamese forces in 1970, at a time when several other Western journalists were abducted and killed.

AD

Mr. Anson was thrown into a foxhole with a trenching tool and ordered to keep digging.

“My mind was filled with a jumble of things — how I wished they’d kill me on the road so my body could be found; how I’d let down my kids and my wife; how I wanted to be shot in the chest, not the head,” he wrote.

“Another soldier moved forward and shouted at me to stop . . . I felt . . . the coldness of his AK being pressed against my forehead. I began saying the Hail Mary.

“Above me I heard the metallic click of a weapon being locked and loaded. . . . Then something strange swam into my head . . . the Vietnamese word for peace.

“ ‘Hoa-binh,’ I whimpered. Then louder: ‘Hoa-binh . . . Hoa-binh!’ ”

He finally persuaded his captors that he was a journalist, not a U.S. pilot who had been shot down. After three weeks, he was released, noting that the North Vietnamese had treated him “like a brother.”

AD

He announced that he could no longer cover the war in Southeast Asia, saying, “I have friends on both sides now. I don’t want to see my friends dead.”