Mr. Calasso said he began writing his memoirs at about the age of 12. By all accounts, he had already accumulated ample experience to fill them. During World War II, his father, an anti-fascist, had been arrested and condemned to death in what Mr. Calasso described as a reprisal for the assassination of the fascist philosopher Giovanni Gentile. The father was ultimately freed, but the family had to go into hiding, with the young Mr. Calasso learning to use an assumed name.