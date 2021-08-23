With his movie-star looks and French Canadian accent, the gregarious Mr. Gilbert was one of the most recognizable athletes in New York during his heyday, along with New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver and New York Knicks star Walt “Clyde” Frazier. He “moves through the New York social scene with the charm and class of a boulevardier,” New York Times sports columnist Dave Anderson once wrote. Like Namath, he had a taste for the nightlife and was often in the company of glamorous women.