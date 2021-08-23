Mr. Gilbert (pronounced zhil-BAIR) played with flair throughout his 18 years in the National Hockey League and was one of the sport’s most stylish players, on or off the ice.
He joined the Rangers when there were only the “Original Six” teams in the NHL. He overcame serious back injuries to become an elegant, fast-skating right wing with a wicked slap shot. Under coach Emile Francis, Mr. Gilbert helped lead the Rangers back to respectability in the late 1960s and early 1970s as he became recognized as “Mr. Ranger.”
“I came here, my first game I was 18 years old, and then I came back at 21 after my injuries and I stayed on ever since,” Mr. Gilbert said in a 2020 podcast with the New York Post. “I stayed here during the summers. . . . And I said, ‘Wow, I found my town.’ ”
He was the first Ranger to have his uniform number retired (No. 7), and more than 40 years after his final game he remains the franchise leader in goals (406) and points scored (1,021).
With his movie-star looks and French Canadian accent, the gregarious Mr. Gilbert was one of the most recognizable athletes in New York during his heyday, along with Jets quarterback Joe Namath, Mets pitcher Tom Seaver and Knicks star Walt “Clyde” Frazier. He “moves through the New York social scene with the charm and class of a boulevardier,” New York Times sports columnist Dave Anderson once wrote. Like Namath, he had a taste for the nightlife and was often in the company of glamorous women.
“Sure I go out a lot,” Mr. Gilbert told Sports Illustrated in 1968. “I’m a single guy. What do you expect me to do, sit home?”
He added: “The people who criticize me when they see me someplace don’t realize that it’s my way of relaxing. Some guys like to sleep, I like to chase girls.”
Mr. Gilbert’s late-night hours did not seem to affect his play for the Rangers. At a compact 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he was rugged enough to play his full career without a helmet. He scored 20 or more goals during a season 12 times and was named to eight NHL All Star teams.
His finest season came in 1971-72, when he scored 43 goals and had 54 assists as part of the “G-A-G” line (for Goal-a-Game), along with left wing Vic Hadfield (50 goals) and center Jean Ratelle (46 goals). It was the first time in NHL history that all three players on a single line scored 40 goals apiece.
Mr. Gilbert and Ratelle had played together since they were boys in Montreal and had an instinctive sense of where the other would be on any given play. In the Stanley Cup semifinals of 1972, they faced the Chicago Black Hawks, led by another dynamic duo, Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita. The Hawks had lost only three games at home all season and had a 16-game unbeaten streak.
After winning the first game of the series, the Rangers were shorthanded for Game 2, with injuries to goalie Eddie Giacomin, defenseman Jim Neilson and wing Bill Fairbairn. Mr. Gilbert stepped up by scoring two third-period goals to propel his team to a 5-3 victory, including the game-winner, fired past Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito from 15 feet.
Mr. Gilbert continued to lead the way as New York swept Chicago in four games to advance to the Stanley Cup finals against the Boston Bruins. It was the first time the Rangers had reached the finals since 1950.
Despite Mr. Gilbert’s four goals and three assists, the Bruins, led by Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito, proved too formidable for the Rangers, who lost the series in six games.
“I’m really proud of the way that team was formed and the togetherness of our team,” Mr. Gilbert said last year. “When it comes to the playoffs, you know how hard it is to win this thing. I don’t think that much about it because I’m grateful what we accomplished in those years.”
Rodrigue Gabriel Gilbert was born July 1, 1941, in Montreal. His father was a blacksmith, his mother a homemaker.
Mr. Gilbert began making his way through the highly competitive amateur hockey system at 16. In 1960, while playing for a team in Guelph, Ontario, he slipped on some debris on the ice and landed awkwardly against a wall, breaking a vertebra in his upper back. He was temporarily paralyzed.
Surgeons used a bone from his left leg to perform spinal fusion surgery, but he developed serious complications.
“The leg kept bleeding to a point where the doctors were seriously considering amputation,” Mr. Gilbert told The Washington Post in 1972. “I could hardly sleep. I didn’t want to eat. Finally, two weeks after the operation, the leg began healing. I was ecstatic.”
He played briefly with Rangers in two seasons before becoming a mainstay of the team in 1962. Early in 1966, Mr. Gilbert underwent a second spinal fusion operation, with equally dire results.
“After my second back surgery during the 1965-66 season,” he told the New York Times in 2017, “I . . . choked on pills and was out for about four minutes.
“I heard nurses screaming, ‘We lost him, we lost him.’ But somehow they brought me back, and I played hockey for 12 more years.”
In 1972, Mr. Gilbert was part of a Canadian all-star team that faced the Soviet Union’s national hockey team in the hard-fought “Summit Series” in Moscow, ultimately won by the Canadians.
Early in the 1977-78 season, Mr. Gilbert played his final games for the Rangers, retiring at 36. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982. He worked in the front office of the Rangers for several years, coached minor league hockey for one year, opened a popular bistro in Manhattan and worked as a stockbroker.
His first marriage, to Judy Preston, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, advertising executive Judith Christy; two children from his first marriage; two children from his second marriage; two brothers; and seven grandchildren.
In 1989, he rejoined the Rangers front office, directing youth hockey clinics, leading the team’s alumni organization and attending every home game at Madison Square Garden, where he was constantly besieged for autographs.
“Family, that’s what being at the Garden and being a Ranger means to me,” Mr. Gilbert told the Times. “Plus, there are still a few Ranger fans I haven’t met, so I have to keep coming back.”
