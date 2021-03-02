Mr. Englander, who had worked backstage in theater and opera, brought his musical expertise to television at the dawn of the medium in the late 1940s. He was then working in Philadelphia at NBC, when the network’s unified range encompassed eight stations from Boston to Richmond.

At the time, there were about 350,000 sets in the entire country, more than half of them in the New York metropolitan area. Few could anticipate what the small screen might become; two willful broadcasting giants, David Sarnoff of NBC and William S. Paley of CBS made vast fortunes on TV game shows, situation comedies and soap operas, but they felt impelled to put money back into news and cultural programs, much as they had been doing for years on radio.

While in Philadelphia, Mr. Englander helped produce what is believed to be one of the first limited telecasts of a complete opera, Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Telephone.” This led to an extended association with the composer, who soon wrote the first opera conceived entirely for television, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which debuted on NBC in 1951.

Mr. Englander had also known Bernstein since serving as a prop manager for the American premiere of Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes” in 1946 at the Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts.

A decade later, Bernstein was considered one of the foremost conductors and composers of his generation — in 1957, his musical “West Side Story” opened on Broadway, and he was also named the youngest music director in the history of the New York Philharmonic. As he moved into television work, Bernstein asked Mr. Englander to assist him in episodes he was creating for “Omnibus,” a CBS television program about the arts, and then in shaping a new series of “Young People’s Concerts” on television.

They collaborated on 53 hour-long “Young People’s Concerts” — featuring the Philharmonic and presented on CBS from 1958 through 1972. At the height of the program’s popularity in the 1960s, when there were four televised “Young People’s Concerts” every year, the series was also carried throughout Western Europe as well as in Argentina, Japan, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

The charismatic Bernstein drew much of the critical acclaim for his skill as an educator and entertainer, creating a masterful blend of insight and dramatic momentum. But as the producer and director, Mr. Englander was left the task to complement Bernstein’s teaching with lively visual representation. “I conduct the conductor,” he once said.

Filming at what was then Philharmonic Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, he favored a mixture of panoramic long shots of the full orchestra along with tight close-ups of the players. He always circled back to Mr. Bernstein, who was seen from all directions. A favorite effect was to pan the camera from face to face of the children in the audience as they listened intently to the music.

To the Chicago Tribune, Mr. Englander wryly explained the recipe for success in televising a “Young People’s Concert”:

“The basic formula is a relatively simple one. First assemble more than a million dollars worth of color TV equipment, combine with 75 trained programming and engineer specialists, and place everything and everyone in and around Philharmonic Hall. Add a famous conductor-narrator in the person of Leonard Bernstein, include 106 excellent symphony musicians, and shoot for one hour.”

Mr. Englander always kept in mind the intended and mercurial audience of youngsters, who could be the ficklest of critics.

“A children’s audience is the toughest in the world,” he told the United Press wire service in 1958. “That’s why we often have turndowns from top talent. They’re afraid of the small ones. Children aren’t polite; if they don’t like something, they let you know about it. . . . But they’re more receptive than adults. They listen with complete objectivity. We have found they even like 12-tone.”

The subjects included full programs devoted to Gustav Mahler, Jean Sibelius, Igor Stravinsky and Dmitri Shostakovich, as well as straightforward explanations of jazz and folk music. In late 1964, only a few months after the Beatles appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” Mr. Bernstein illustrated sonata form by singing the John Lennon-Paul McCartney ballad “And I Love Her,” much to the delight of his youthful audience.

A late-1960s episode was entitled “Berlioz Takes a Trip” and, while its emphasis on psychedelia was very much of its time, it still managed to convey a good deal of information about the “Symphonie Fantastique.”

Roger Leslie Englander was born in Cleveland on Nov. 23, 1926. His parents owned and operated a high-end clothing store. He studied piano, trumpet and French horn as a young man and conducted the band and the orchestra at Cleveland Heights High School. He graduated in 1945 from the University of Chicago.

After a stint at the short-lived Chicago Opera Co., under conductor and artistic director Fausto Cleva, Mr. Englander made his way into TV. As director or producer of various programs over the decades, he supervised appearances by José Ferrer, Isaac Stern, Rosemary Clooney, Eileen Farrell and the Ballets Russe de Monte Carlo, among others. He also worked with the Little Orchestra Society and the New York City Opera.

Classical fare, often featuring a massive orchestra, was expensive to create. And when Bernstein left the Philharmonic in 1969, CBS gradually lost interest in the “Young People’s Concerts,” abandoning them altogether in 1975. Mr. Englander then worked on a smaller, low-budget weekend arts program called “Camera Three” — produced by the New York CBS affiliate — but that, too, was gone by 1980.

As computers became popular in the 1980s, Mr. Englander created an interactive CD-ROM guide to Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute.” He also produced a series of historically valuable archival videotapes for Music Theater International, featuring writers, composers and directors of Broadway musicals explaining their productions for the record, for use by others who might take on revivals in the future.

Mr. Englander was nominated for six Emmy Awards and won one, in 1965 for the sonata entry in the “Young People’s Concerts” series.

In addition to other professional honors, he wrote a beginners’ guide to opera, “Opera: What’s All The Screaming About?” (1983), and contributed articles for the New York Times and Opera News, among other publications. He moved to Newport from Manhattan soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In a career devoted to popularizing classical music, Mr. Englander navigated the idiosyncratic and exacting styles of many eminent personalities.

A major success for Mr. Englander was a program of pianist Vladimir Horowitz playing at Carnegie Hall that was telecast on CBS in 1968 with limited commercial interruption. Horowitz was notoriously demanding, but Mr. Englander accommodated his requests, down to covering the stage in talcum powder to prevent squeaking from the slipper-wearing camera crew.