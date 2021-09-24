On the big screen, his biggest commercial hit was “Notting Hill” (1999), a comedy about an awkward romance between a movie star played by Julia Roberts and a London bookshop owner, portrayed by Hugh Grant.
The film ranked among the highest-grossing British films in history, despite mediocre reviews. “The movie has lots of glossy charm even if Ms. Roberts and Mr. Grant seem less like lovers than members of a support group for the desperately attractive,” a New York Times film critic wrote.
Mr. Michell followed it with the pulpy Hollywood thriller “Changing Lanes” (2002) starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson.
He was courted to direct a James Bond film — the one that became “Quantum of Solace” (2008) — but turned it down because, he later said, the movie “had everything, but no script.”
He largely made films in Britain, often drawing strong reviews as well as superb performances from actors. They include the drama “The Mother” (2003) with Anne Reid as a widowed grandmother who has an affair with her daughter’s handyman boyfriend (Daniel Craig); “Enduring Love” (2004), a psychological thriller based on an Ian McEwan novel and again starring Craig; and “Venus” (2006), which gained Peter O’Toole a best leading actor Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of an aging lothario.
Later films included “Hyde Park on Hudson,” a 2012 historical drama with Bill Murray as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; “My Cousin Rachel” (2017), an adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier suspense novel and starring Rachel Weisz; and “The Duke” (2020), an art-heist story starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. At the time of his death, he was working on a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II.
Roger Harry Michell, the son of a British diplomat, was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 5, 1956. He grew up in Lebanon, Syria and Czechoslovakia, accompanying his father on assignments. He graduated in 1977 from the University of Cambridge and worked for a theater company in Brighton before becoming an assistant director at the Royal Theater Company in London.
His first marriage, to actress Kate Buffery, ended in divorce. He was separated from his second wife, actress Anna Maxwell Martin. Survivors include two children from each marriage.
